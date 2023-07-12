This Epson projector is a home theater dream machine – and it’s $500 off at Amazon

TVs are a huge item in the Amazon Prime Day deals event, but you can also find 4K projectors scattered among the many big-screen deals. If I were to splurge on a projector during the Prime Day sales, there’s one model I’d be looking for: the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB.

Epson’s 4K projector is a long throw model designed to sit at the back of the room where it beams light to a separate screen. It performs best in a dark or dim environment, where it can throw a 100-inch-plus image that will rival what you’ll see at your local movie theater when it comes to detail and brightness.

The 5050UB is a 3-LCD model that uses individual display chips for red, green, and blue colors. It offers 10-bit processing for 4K sources and is compatible with HDR10 high dynamic range. What’s best about the 5050UB, however, is its Ultra Black technology, a proprietary filter that controls leakage within the projector’s light engine. When combined with the Epson’s 2,600 lumens color and white brightness spec, the result is a picture with a stunning contrast range.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day projector deals where you are).

Save big bucks on a top 4K projector in this rare Epson 5050UB deal

Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K projector: was $2,999.99 now $2,499.99 at Amazon

This $500 price cut on Epson’s 5050UB projector isn’t an official Prime Day deal, but it’s one of the better ones we’ve taken note of during Amazon’s sales event. The 5050UB uses Epson’s Ultra Black tech to deliver images with deep-looking shadows, and its dynamic iris feature allows for HDR sources to be displayed with a high level of realism. This is the second time the 5050UB has been selling at a price this low, so if you're looking for an impressive 4K projector, grab this deal.

How do I know that this Epson projector is so good? I had a 5050UB in my home theater at one time and was consistently impressed with its performance, especially for the price. Now, with Amazon’s 17% price reduction, the 5050UB is an even better deal than ever.

Along with Epson’s Ultra Black tech, what separates the 5050UB from less expensive – and lesser – examples of the best 4K projectors is its dynamic iris. When enabled, this allows 4K images with HDR to be shown with deep, detailed shadows and eye-catching highlights. It’s a feature that really works, and its action happens so fast that you’re not exposed to the “shuttering” effects that some projectors are prone to.

You don’t normally find deals this deep on Epson projectors – Amazon’s $2,499 sale price represents only the second time the 5050UB has been let go for this low. If you’re dreaming of turning your living room or other space into a dedicated home theater, this Epson comes highly recommended.