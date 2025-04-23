The first UK prices for the Samsung S95F OLED TV are higher than its LG G5 rival – but don’t expect that to last too long

The first UK prices for the Samsung S95F OLED have appeared

55- and 65-inch prices listed at John Lewis

Revealed to be pricier than rival LG G5 at launch, but that won't last

The first UK prices for the Samsung S95F OLED TV, the company’s 2025 flagship OLED, have been spotted, and it’s more expensive than its closest rival, the LG G5 OLED.

Listed on John Lewis’ website are prices for the 55-inch and 65-inch S95F models. The 55-inch costs £2,499 and the 65-inch costs £3,399. While this is roughly what we expected based on US pricing (which was released earlier in April), it does mean the S95F is £100 more than the LG G5, one of the best OLED TVs of 2025, in these two sizes in the UK. Prices were first spotted by What Hi-Fi?.

John Lewis isn’t currently showing any prices for the 77- and 83-inch S95F models, but there’s a strong chance these will also be more than the LG G5 equivalents.

The John Lewis listings appear to be extremely early, as there is no mention of an expected delivery date. Right now, we’ve surpassed the March and April release dates we’ve come to expect over the past few years from Samsung and LG.

Interestingly, Samsung’s S95F pricing is the opposite case in the US, where it undercut the LG G5 by roughly $1-200 in both the 55- and 65-inch models.

We’ve seen the Samsung S95F in person and are impressed by its improved OLED Glare Free 2.0 screen, which maintains better black levels than its predecessor. We were also blown away by the bright and detailed picture of the 83-inch model, which uses LG Display’s ‘four-stack’ panel. From our first impressions, it has a chance of taking on some of the top TVs this year.

Still, the LG G5 will be a hard act to beat, as it earned five out of five stars in our LG G5 review, cementing itself as one of 2025’s best TVs. It’s interesting that Samsung decided to take different pricing approaches on different sides of the pond, but that situation won’t last long.

Let the bidding war begin

(Image credit: Future)

The LG G5 and Samsung S95F are likely to be two of this year’s top TVs, both fighting for the title of best OLED. They are not only two of the most feature-packed TVs on the market, but are also likely to be two of the best priced (though Sony’s staggering new Bravia 8 II OLED could have something to say about that).

The LG G5 may be cheaper in the UK in the 55 and 65-inch models compared to the Samsung S95F for now (we’ll wait to see what the 77- and 83-inch sizes bring), but over the past few years, Samsung and LG have been locked in year-long pricing contests, vying to be the brand that offers the best bang for your buck. Whenever a sales event is on, be it Black Friday or Prime Day, you can guarantee the two brands will slash prices on their most popular sets.

Ever since its release, there have been price drops on the LG C4, LG’s 2024 mid-range OLED, and when that happens, you can be almost certain the Samsung S90D (Samsung’s mid-range OLED) will get a similar price slash. Both brands will be hoping that consumers choose them in the ongoing bidding war.

Is this likely to be the case with the Samsung S95F and LG G5? You bet. I wouldn’t be surprised if these initial launch prices drop within the next month or so, and that the two end up identically priced. Either way, it’s great news for consumers. Let those prices fall!