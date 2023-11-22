The 9 best Black Friday TV deals at Walmart I recommend - prices starting at just $98

It may be Wednesday, but Black Friday is already here at Walmart, and the retailer's annual mega-sale is offering some fantastic TV deals ahead of the big day itself.



Today's best Black Friday TV deals include the lowest price yet on TechRadar's 2023 TV of the year - the stunning Samsung Q90C OLED, which currently starts at $1,297.99 (was $2,499), and the excellent LG C2 OLED for just $879 - another one of our favorite models.

Even those looking for a cheap TV will find great Black Friday TV deals at Walmart today, like this 50-inch Vizio V-Series TV for just $248 - a fully-featured 50-inch smart TV for a fraction of the price of a pricey OLED. Even lower still is this 43-inch Onn. smart TV for just $98 - pretty much the cheapest display you'll find anywhere online right now.

You'll find more of today's best TV deals at Walmart just down below. If you're interested, we'd also recommend swinging by our main Black Friday deals page, where you'll find options from other retailers on everything from TVs to air fryers.

9 best Black Friday TV deals at Walmart

Onn. 43-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $98 at Walmart

This is a fantastic price on a 43-inch HD smart TV, and we expect this Onn. set to go fast in Walmart's Black Friday sale. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more, making this fantastic value for a 43-inch HD TV.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $188 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size TV on a budget, Walmart's Black Friday ad includes the TCL 4-Series 4K TV on sale for just $188. An incredible price for a 55-inch display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: was $319 now $248 at Walmart

The 50-inch Vizio is one of the cheapest 50-inch 4K TVs we’ve ever seen and pretty good value considering you’re getting an array of Smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $268 at Walmart

A mid-size budget option from Walmart's Black Friday sale is this 58-inch Hisense R6 Series TV on sale for just $268 - an incredible price for a 4K smart TV of this size. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $498 at Walmart

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV this Black Friday, you aren't going to get much better than this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV on sale for an incredible price of just $498. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range.

LG C2 42-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,229.99 now $879 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has the 42-inch model down to just $879 - a record-low price. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,000, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Black Friday bestseller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,949. That's a whopping $1,050 discount and the lowest price you'll find. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Walmart

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Sony 77-inch A75L 4K OLED TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,699 at Walmart

The Sony A75L provides a more budget alternative to Sony's top mid-range offering, the A80L, which we rate as the best OLED TV for sound. Looking at the specs, the A75L still has the fantastic XR processing and is perfect for PlayStation features found in the Sony A80L, and it's sure to have the same quality OLED picture that you've likely come to expect from Sony. We'd particularly recommend this one for next-gen gamers thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support.

