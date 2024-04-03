TCL's new mini-LED TV is a gamer's dream, with 144Hz gaming, Dolby Atmos and 3,500 nits of brightness

TCL has announced a new mini-LED as part of its 2024 range, which it's calling the TCL C855 ( via Notebook Check ). As the successor to last year’s C845, the C855 offers a lot of features that are sure to get gamers excited. As of yet, we haven’t had an official release date or price for the C855, but we’ll be sure to update this when we get it.

The TCL C855, which will be available in sizes ranging from 65- to 98-inches, continues TCL’s trend of pushing the boundaries of brightness, with a promised peak brightness of 3,500 nits – although this pales in comparison to TCL’s X11H, which claims to have 6,500 nits peak brightness, even at its larger sizes.

However, it’s not just its brightness where the C855 catches the eye, it also comes stacked with a list of gaming features up there with the best gaming TVs. This includes 144Hz VRR, including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM and even Dolby Vision gaming. It’s also listed with a Game Bar, something we’ve come to expect from a lot of gaming TVs nowadays.

Rounding out its specs is an audio system by Onkyo, consisting of 2.2.2 channels, that promises 120W of total power and is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS: Virtual X. It also sports an ultra slim design and comes with a central stand for its 65- and 75-inch models, while the 85- and 98-inch sets come with two legs on either side.

Another mini-LED competitor

(Image credit: TCL)

Mini-LED TVs are becoming increasingly popular and often feature amongst the best TVs on the market. TCL and Hisense are two brands that offer more budget solutions that still come with a good suite of features and great picture quality, as shown by last year’s TCL QM8 and Hisense U8K. More premium brands such as Samsung and Sony offer a more complete mini-LED package – with models such as the Samsung QN90C and Sony X95L – but at a higher price.

The TCL C855 follows in the footsteps of TCL’s TV lineup that it revealed in September 2023, with the TCL X955 flagship promising 5,000 nits of brightness and a very similar list of specs to the C855, including 144Hz gaming, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR and more. However, if it comes with all this but priced in the region of the C8 series, it could be a real winner.

The C845 offers a lot of similar features to its successor and is currently priced at £1,049 for its 65-inch model. However, it offers 2,000 nits of brightness, whereas the C855 can reach 3,500. Higher brightness is essential for dealing with TV reflections, so if the C855 can get its price right, it could be another mini-LED contender, especially for gamers. However, it has some serious competition to face.

