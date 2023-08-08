Hurry! Amazon's best Fire TV Stick is 50% off

Prime Day is a great time to pick up some cheap Amazon devices but if you're not signed up to the retailer's membership program then, sadly, you have to miss out. Now, though, Amazon has just dropped both the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max to their lowest-ever prices for non-Prime members.

We'd recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $26.99 (was $54.99) as this is only $2 more than the price Prime members paid last month. It's also the fastest and most responsive version of Amazon's streaming stick with the smoothest streaming experience thanks to the latest WiFi technology.

If you really want to save every last dollar, then you can also go for the less powerful Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (was $49.99). It still gives you access to the same apps and features as the Max, but it's so little money to upgrade to the next version that it's worth it in our opinion. Again, it's also just $2 more than the price we saw during Prime Day, so not a huge difference.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $26.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device for non-Prime members. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. Today's deal is a return to the cheapest ever price for non-Amazon Prime members - and is still only $2 off that record-low. A good offer, then, for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. For the sake of two bucks, though, we'd say it's worth getting the Max version for the small performance improvements.

Whichever one you go for, these streaming devices are a simple and affordable way to stream video in ultra-high definition 4K resolution on any TV with a spare HDMI port. The Amazon Fire OS features all the popular apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus, while potentially offering better performance than your TV's in-built services. Plus, it has useful features such as voice controls through Alexa.

If you're not sure which one to choose, then consider that we awarded the more premium option four stars out of five in our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. This version pushes the streaming stick to its limits with excellent performance for the price and does everything you need to watch shows and films in 4K. Accessibility features and voice controls are handy additions, too, as you can navigate through apps easier and connect with other smart home devices.

Apart from that, it functions identically to the standard Fire TV Stick 4K from an image quality perspective with HDR support for superior lighting and colors. It's also compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, to provide further picture refinements and improved sound on relevant content.

We're very confident that these offers won't be beaten in the upcoming Labor Day sales, either, considering these are the cheapest prices yet for the Fire TV Sticks outside of Prime Day. Grab one while you can for your home TV or if you need one now you're heading off to college. Our back to school sales hub has even more tech and essentials you might need for the year ahead.