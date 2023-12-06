Google TV is helping viewers get festive with this fun movie advent calendar

If you’ve left it too late to get yourself an advent calendar, don’t panic – Google TV has your back with its own movie advent calendar for Chromecasts and smart TVs.

It’s become quite the trend in recent years for brands to move away from standard chocolate calendars, and now that trend has landed on Google TV. Google’s movie advent calendar was noticed by 9to5Google, who reported that it had been added to the main homepage as a slideshow feature.

In the days leading up to Christmas, Google TV’s advent calendar will feature one movie recommendation each day to get viewers into the Christmas spirit, and help them decide what to watch for festive movie nights – there will (of course) be 25 movies in total, so you won't be short of holiday TV inspiration.

So far, the daily recommendations have been The Shepherd, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Little Women, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, as reported by Android Authority. However 9to5Google has reported that Home Alone, Elf, and Arthur Christmas made it onto the advent calendar, hinting that the lineup of movies may be different for each Google TV platform, or may differ between regions.

There’s also a section called Advent Calendar 2023: Countdown to Christmas, which lists all the suggested films, if you’re one to peek ahead – we’d never dream of doing that, of course.

Not only is Google TV preparing for the festive season in the form of its own movie advent calendar, it’s also encouraging viewers to look back over the movies and TV shows that were released over the last 12 months with a ‘Best of 2023’ list based on top trends throughout the year.

The list was launched in late November and breaks down the top genres, and most-watched movies and TV series. They include films such as The Super Mario Bros Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and TV shows like The Last of Us and Yellowstone.