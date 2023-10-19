Early Black Friday deal slashes 50% off the Fire TV Stick at Amazon

Even more early Black Friday deals are popping up all the time as we get closer to November - and I'm here to help you find the gems amongst the dirt. The latest retailer to launch new offers is Amazon, and the one standout I recommend is this 50% saving on the Fire TV Stick, which drops the popular and all-purpose streaming stick to its lowest price for non-Prime members.

That means you can now get the Fire TV Stick at Amazon for $19.99 (was $39.99). That's the same price it fell to last Black Friday and just $3 more than the record-low we saw during this year's Amazon Prime Day in July. It's unlikely to fall that low again this year as the retailer usually saves its best offers exclusively for Prime Day. For everyone else, then, this is an unbeatable bargain I suggest you get while it's available.

Early Black Friday Fire TV Stick deal

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is now half-price ahead of Black Friday. The streaming stick has only ever been cheaper than this once before during the retailer's Prime Day sale so this is a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a member. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

This latest third-generation version of the Fire TV Stick is a worthwhile upgrade, too. Of course, the main draw is that it allows you to watch shows and films from all of the most popular streaming services in full HD. Plus, the included Alexa Voice Remote can control your TV, launch apps, and search for specific shows. But what you really buy this version for is the improved lightning and contrast through HDR support, Dolby Atmos audio compatibility, and the more responsive 60fps frame rate.

It's important to point out that this version doesn't support streaming in 4K. So, if you've got a modern 4K TV that supports ultra-high definition, then this standard Fire TV Stick will not show content in that higher quality. That's not a problem if you have an HD TV, though, or aren't fussed about watching shows or films in 4K.

You'll need the Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Stick 4K Max if you do want to watch content in 4K, both of which are still full price at the minute following recent upgrades. We'll keep an eye out in case they're reduced closer to Black Friday. It wouldn't surprise us if they were.

See more early bargains in our Amazon Black Friday deals guide, and if you're shopping for TVs, you can browse today's best early Black Friday TV deals.