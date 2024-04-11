Don't wait for Amazon Prime Day - Fire TV Sticks are on sale now from $19.99

In case you missed the last round of deals during its recent spring sale, Amazon has the full lineup of Fire TV Sticks on sale once again. A record-low price for the most powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max is included – and best of all you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get it.

The retailer has slashed the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to $39.99 (was $59.99), returning the all-new version of the streaming stick to the same low price we saw last month and during last year's Black Friday.

It's a great deal on what we think is one of the best streaming sticks available today. As we found in our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, this premium version of the streaming device offers ultra HD picture quality, faster performance and support for the latest Wi-Fi technology to ensure you get the smoothest and most stable streaming experience.

If you don't need a 4K version, or want to save even more money, there are also a handful of cheaper options available starting with the standard HD-compatible Fire TV Stick Lite for $19.99.

All other Fire TV Sticks are on sale so check out all the offers below to find the one that best suits your needs and budget. These Fire TV Sticks will likely only be cheaper for Amazon Prime members during Amazon Prime Day in July, so if you're not signed up or don't wait to pay the subscription fee then snag these low prices while you can.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BP9SNVH9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

A return to the lowest price we've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams all of the same content in the same ultra-high definition quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster and smoother performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience – if you have a compatible router. A worthwhile upgrade, then, if you're a very frequent user.

Fire TV Stick 4K: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BP9MDCQZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale at Amazon. This model also got a recent refresh to support more reliable Wi-Fi 6 tech and to rejig the remote, making it the go-to option from Amazon if you want to stream shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. Today's deal is $5 more than the record-low from last year's Black Friday, but it's still a good offer for regular and light users after a solid all-around streaming stick.

Fire TV Stick: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ffire-tv-stick-with-3rd-gen-alexa-voice-remote%2Fdp%2FB08C1W5N87%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

If you want to save even more money and don't need 4K resolution support, you can also consider the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's on sale today for $24.99 but has been as low as $19.99 in the past. Still, as we found in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-2020" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick review, it serves as a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV. You get access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.