You can now save $250 on one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars from Sonos

Even the best TVs don't have great on-board sound. For that, you need to invest in one of the best soundbars. By utilizing the latest tech, these handy devices elevate any listening experience – whether that's listening to music or watching the latest blockbuster movie.

If you want one of the best on the market, for a record-low price, we recommend the Sonos Arc on sale at Best Buy for $649 (was $899). If you've looked at buying one but been put off by the price, then this could be the deal you need.

Today's best Sonos Arc deal

Sonos Arc: was $899 now $649 at Best Buy The $649 price tag is far from cheap but you do score a $250 saving and the lowest-ever price for one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars. This deal makes it an ideal time to upgrade the viewing experience of your favorite TV shows and movies. This top-quality soundbar from the manufacturer boasts impressive surround sound even without any additional speakers or a subwoofer, so it's one to get at Best Buy right now.

In our Sonos Arc review, our tech expert gave the soundbar an impressive 4.5 stars. We said, "the Sonos Arc is an impressive and premium Dolby Atmos experience even without a subwoofer or extra speakers".

You can check out the full review for even more details, but in summary, we rate this soundbar highly for its dynamic and powerful sound, flexibility, Dolby Atmos support, and capabilities as an all-in-one solution to upgrade your TV audio.

Sonos is one of the most respected soundbar manufacturers so when you buy one of its products you know you're getting outstanding quality. You could go for the Sonos Arc Ultra but you'll be paying a premium for it. We'd recommend going for the Arc not only because of the great deal price but also because most people won't be able to differentiate between the sound quality of each.

Before deciding, you might want to head over to our how to choose and buy a soundbar guide. This is packed full of expert advice on how to get the right one to suit your TV and room. Additionally, our best soundbars guide provides comparisons and will help you narrow down your options.