Roku tests showing ads before you even reach the home screen, and it's infuriating users

News
By published

Wouldn't it be great if your TV got even more annoying?

Roku TV on wall in living room setting
(Image credit: Roku)
  • Roku is testing ads that appear on startup
  • Users say the sound is on and some can't be skipped
  • Roku is keen to add more advertising to its platform

Some Roku owners are promising that "my Roku devices will be in the trash" if it goes ahead with its latest ad-serving idea: showing you an ad before you get to the home screen.

Disgruntled users are turning to online forums to describe what's going on and to express their displeasure. As one poster to r/Roku explained, "I just turned on my Roku and got an unskippable ad for a movie before I got to the regular Roku homescreen." Other Redditors confirmed that they too were getting the ads (via Ars Technica).

The ad that's causing concern was for Moana 2 (which just launched on Disney+) which users say auto-played with sound on when the Roku device was started up.

Roku has confirmed that this is no accident, but it's not necessarily a permanent addition.

An animated girl holds up a paddle with a whale behind her

Roku users are having a, ahem, moan-a about unwanted ads. (Image credit: Disney)

Attack of the unwanted ads

As Ars Technica reports, Roku has confirmed that the auto-playing adverts are supposed to be there as part of an experiment. Roku "has and will always require continuous testing and innovation across design, navigation, content, and our first-rate advertising products."

According to Roku, sticking an intrusive ad before the home screen is part of "providing a delightful and simple user experience." But from what I've seen online, users are far from delighted: for some this is a step too far on an already ad-heavy platform. And Roku could go further: as we've reported a few times, Roku's vision for the future of television is more sell-o-vision.

Roku isn't alone here, of course. The razor-thin profit margins when selling even the best TVs mean that many manufacturers see advertising and user data as absolutely vital ways of generating money in an increasingly competitive market.

But Roku does appear to be particularly aggressive about advertising, and it's at the stage of upsetting some customers who feel that the platform is degrading a product they've already paid for. As one Roku owner put it in r/Roku: "Why does everything have to start sucking so much?"

You might also like

See more Television News
TOPICS
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
65-inch Philips OLED Roku TV on a blue gradient background.
You can now get a Philips OLED TV with a Roku interface out of the box
Three iPhones on a green and blue background showing trails on Apple Maps
Apple Maps could soon get one of Google Maps' worst features – and I may have to move elsewhere
Samsung S90C in front of gray background displaying pink demonstration image
Infuriating pop-up appearing on your Samsung TV? You're not alone – but there may be a fix
Streaming services
How to stream movies and TV shows for free: A guide to the best services like Tubi, Pluto TV, and more
close-up of soundbar mesh with Sonos branding
New info about Sonos' streaming box sounds like a dream product, apart from the 2 horrendous flaws
Roku Express HD Streaming Device
Roku Express and Express 4K+ are 40% off in the Presidents' Day sale – don't miss out!
Latest in Televisions
Google Chromecast 2
Google rolls out another Chromecast bug fix for users who factory-reset their devices
Roku TV on wall in living room setting
Roku tests showing ads before you even reach the home screen, and it's infuriating users
The Samsung S95F TV showing a bird, with a very slight reflection haze next to the bird&#039;s head
I tested Samsung's new flagship OLED TV, and it fixes my one key flaw with its predecessor, and has mind-blowing brightness
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers
Samsung's best Dolby Atmos soundbar is being bricked by a new update – here's what we know so far
Latest in News
A woman sitting in a chair looking at a Windows 11 laptop
Microsoft is supercharging Windows 11’s voice commands on Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon CPUs, and fine-tuning a few Recall features
MacBook Air M4
Apple's rumored foldable iPad tipped to launch sooner than expected with an exciting software twist
A phone displaying the Google Messages logo
Google Messages could finally be getting this WhatsApp-style group chat feature
The Future Games Show Spring Showcase
The Future Games Show returns this week for its Spring Showcase, here's how to watch and what games to expect
NordProtect logo
Standalone identity theft protection from Nord Security is now available
A man holds a smartphone iPhone screen showing various social media apps including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Instagram and X
Ofcom cracks down on UK tech firms, will issue sanctions for illegal content
More about televisions
The Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED TV on a yellow background with text saying Lowest Price.

One of Samsung's best OLED TVs just plummeted to a record-low price
Google Chromecast 2

Google rolls out another Chromecast bug fix for users who factory-reset their devices
Dark Web monitoring

How users benefit from Dark Web monitoring
See more latest
Most Popular
Dark Web monitoring
A worrying critical security flaw in Apache Tomcat could let hackers take over servers with ease
A phone displaying the Google Messages logo
Google Messages could finally be getting this WhatsApp-style group chat feature
MacBook Air M4
Apple's rumored foldable iPad tipped to launch sooner than expected with an exciting software twist
The Future Games Show Spring Showcase
The Future Games Show returns this week for its Spring Showcase, here's how to watch and what games to expect
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
Apple expert just tipped a load of iPhone 17 upgrades: here are 7 things we’ve learned
A woman sitting in a chair looking at a Windows 11 laptop
Microsoft is supercharging Windows 11’s voice commands on Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon CPUs, and fine-tuning a few Recall features
Nvidia GTC 2024
Nvidia GTC 2025 - all the news and updates from Jensen Huang keynote as it happens
NordProtect logo
Standalone identity theft protection from Nord Security is now available
Nintendo Gamecube
Rumors about a GameCube controller for Switch 2 flare up again, this time thanks to evidence from Nintendo itself
PS5 Pro feature
New Playstation studio is helmed by veteran Call of Duty dev and has been 'working away in the shadows'