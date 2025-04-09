Loewe unveils a wireless Dolby Atmos TV speaker system that's half the price of Sony's Bravia Quad, and I'm tempted
720W and up-firing audio for considerably less than a Quad
- Loewe We.BOOST is a 4.1.2 Dolby Atmos wireless speaker system
- Wireless HDMI eARC dongle, four satellites, and a subwoofer
- £999 (about $1,282 / AU$2,140) and available in June 2025
German luxury brand Loewe has announced a new wireless home cinema audio system that could be an interesting rival to the Sony Bravia Theater Quad, which has really impressed us. Like Sony's system it consists of four wireless surround speakrs with upfiring Dolby Atmos sound – but unlike the Sony it includes a subwoofer as standard. It's also considerably more affordable.
In the UK, the Loewe We.BOOST system is £999 (about $1,282 / AU$2,140). Sony's system has an MRSP of £2,499 / $2,499, though you can find it for around £1,999 – but either way, that's still half the price, and Loewe is no slouch on sound quality.
But there are some key differences other than the price tag.
Loewe We.BOOST surround system: key features
The Loewe We.BOOST has 720W of total power, with four wireless active satellite speakers and a subwoofer. Audio is streamed to the speakers via an HDMI eARC wireless adapter, and there's a centre speaker output if you want to add one (another advantage over the Sony). The dongle also supports Bluetooth streaming and has a line-in port.
The system is controlled via the included Bluetooth LE remote, which has an OLED display and provides easy access to pre-set sound modes and to the bass and treble levels.
The We.BOOST is a 4.1.2 configuration with up-firing speakers – but this is where the Sony Quad has an advantage, because it has four up-firing channels (it's a 4.0.4 configuration).
If I were considering the Quad I'd be really tempted by this much more affordable option. Having said that, Hisense has its own Bravia Quad equivalent coming out that will no doubt undercut Sony's pricing – and there's a soundbar-shaped elephant in the room.
In the UK, you can now find the five-star Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar with surround speakers for this price or less in the UK. It's a much bigger and beefier beast than the gentle, subtle Loewe speakers, though – but it's a hell of a speaker system for the price. (It's also worth noting that Samsung had a problem with an update breaking this model of soundbar, though it seems to have been resolved for new purchases.)
The Loewe We.BOOST will be available from Loewe and selected retailers from June 2025.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
