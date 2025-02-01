This top-rated 75-inch Hisense TV is down to under $700 at Amazon

Need a big-screen upgrade before the Super Bowl? There are dozens upon dozens of options to choose between with the various Super Bowl TV sales underway at many retailers. But one option that stands out in the crowd in this 75-inch Hisense U6N Mini-LED 4K QLED TV at Amazon for $698 (was $997.99).

The Hisense U6N is one of the best cheap big-screen TVs you can buy, considering the QLED technology it uses to make images pop with superior vibrancy, color and contrast. If you don't have space for a 75-inch TV, the 55 and 65-inch models are also on sale, but don't offer as good value for money as the largest display size. Either way, though, this is one of the best TV deals available right now ahead of the big game.

Today's best budget big-screen TV deal

Hisense U6N 75-inch QLED TV: was $997.99 now $698 at Amazon The Hisense U6N is an affordable 75-inch QLED TV that should be of interest to anyone looking for a big-screen upgrade on a budget. It features mini-LED QLED technology that adjusts brightness and color down to the pixel for a brighter and sharper image with better contrast. There's also support for a 120Hz refresh rate to keep up with live action sports and games andi t has four HDMI ports, so it can connect to multiple HDMI-compatible devices.

The Hisense U6N utilizes full array local dimming, meaning it can control color down to the pixel. The QLED Quantum Dot Color feature enables a broader spectrum of colors, too. In our Hisense U6N review, we highlighted the detailed pictures and punchy colors as a testament to its quality.

It's also a decent option for both movies and gaming. Dolby Vision and Atmos amplify visual and audio details in movies and shows. Its access to 5Ghz bandwidth makes it easy to stream movies, sports, games, and more with minimal lag and buffering.

While there are better options for gaming, it includes a "Game Mode Plus" with up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). This Hisense U6N model also has four HDMI inputs with eARC, so it can connect to multiple HDMI-compatible devices.

The Hisense U6N is an affordable option for first time mini-LED TV owners. However, if you're looking for an even better option, check out our best mini-LED TVs for all budgets.