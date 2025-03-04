Google TV's Gemini Live support and other updates seemingly confirmed by new user survey – here's what to expect

News
By
published

Google's latest survey waxes lyrical about incoming improvements

Next-Gen Google TV
(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)
  • Google is asking keen users to pick their favorite feature descriptions
  • Focus is on Ambient Screensaver info and Gemini Live on Google TV
  • No details of launch date or device availability just yet

Google has been testing the waters for some interesting new Google TV features, and as a result it's revealed a lot about the upgrades coming to a Google TV set or streamer near you.

It's all happening at the Google TV Advisors Club, which launched in late 2024 to get feedback from Google TV users. And its first targeted survey of Club users asked users with help "trying to figure out the clearest way to describe some exciting new features".

So what's Google been cooking?

The Google TV Streamer box on a couch next to its remote control

The updates are likely to come to the Google TV Streamer, as well as (Image credit: Google)

What features has Google been asking users about?

We already reported on the fundamental updates coming to Google TV, including Gemini support – but we're getting a little more information about them from the survey.

As Android Police reports, the first feature in the survey is the Ambient Screensaver, which can provide information as well as art; Google's suggested marketing messages talk about how "when you get closer, it switches to an overview of helpful information like time, weather, and news headlines".

There's a lot about Gemini Live on Google TV too. The most detailed proposed messaging talks about having a "natural, free-flowing conversation" with Gemini that you can interrupt if you want to add more detail or change the topic; brainstorming out loud "from finding recipes to planning your next movie-themed party"; exploring new topics by chatting with Gemini; and most interestingly, "practice for interviews, presentations or other important moments with feedback from Gemini."

Again, we knew that Google TV would get Gemini, but the extent to which it support the full flexibility of Gemini Live was unclear – in combination with more far-field microphones in TVs, the idea is clearly that Google TV devices will work as an AI home assistant hub easily.

There's no indication of a release window for these features, or any detail regarding which TVs will get the features first, though they're expect to come to a lot of Google TV sets, which includes several of the best TVs. But if Google's at the stage of testing its marketing ideas, a release can't be very far away.

You might also like

See more Television News
TOPICS
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
a google TV
I got a sneak peek of 3 great new AI features for Google Home devices and TVs, and one is straight out of a Black Mirror episode
Next-Gen Google TV
The next-generation of Google TV is on the way with an improved Gemini that’ll make smarter and better
Man using Gemini Live on an phone.
Free Gemini Live update brings better conversation skills and understanding of accents
Pixel 9 Pro og Pixel 9 Pro XL
Gemini AI can see and talk to you about what's on your screen – which could be more helpful than it sounds
Samsung TV
Samsung could soon bake ChatGPT into its TVs to match Gemini on Google TV – and I’m all for it
Expressive Captions on Android.
Google is rolling out new AI features for Android phones, plus some that are just for Pixel
Latest in Televisions
Next-Gen Google TV
Google TV's Gemini Live support and other updates seemingly confirmed by new user survey – here's what to expect
Hisense U8N showing colorful landscape
I test TVs for a living, and these 4 TVs are the best for bright rooms and beating reflections
An array of Genelec speakers with. a Samsung soundbar in the middle at the Samsung Audio Lab
‘Atmos content costs too much money’: Samsung told me why Dolby Atmos isn't the future of surround sound, and why it launched Eclipsa Audio
Samsung S90C in front of gray background displaying pink demonstration image
Infuriating pop-up appearing on your Samsung TV? You're not alone – but there may be a fix
The Alpha 9 processor in an LG TV
This is the most important part of your new 4K TV if you're buying on a budget like me – and it's not the pixels
The movie Punch-Drunk Love playing a TV, with a logo saying Blu-ray Bounty
3 new 4K Blu-rays to add to your collection from February 2025
Latest in News
iPad Air M3
Apple makes one hardware change to the iPad Air that might be the best indicator of its true lightweight tablet intentions
An operator fires a saw blade from a weapon
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 gets two-week delay, will now release in April
Apple iPad A16
Apple's new entry-level iPad ups the performance for the same price, but doesn't support Apple Intelligence
iPad Air M3
Apple updates iPad Air with powerful M3 chip and pairs it with Pro-level Magic Keyboard
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might improve on its predecessor in one crucial way
Next-Gen Google TV
Google TV's Gemini Live support and other updates seemingly confirmed by new user survey – here's what to expect
More about televisions
Hisense U8N showing colorful landscape

I test TVs for a living, and these 4 TVs are the best for bright rooms and beating reflections
The Alpha 9 processor in an LG TV

This is the most important part of your new 4K TV if you're buying on a budget like me – and it's not the pixels
iPad Air M3

Apple makes one hardware change to the iPad Air that might be the best indicator of its true lightweight tablet intentions
See more latest
Most Popular
iPad Air M3
Apple makes one hardware change to the iPad Air that might be the best indicator of its true lightweight tablet intentions
A concept image of someone typing on a computer. A red flashing danger sign is above the keyboard and nymbers and symbols also in glowing red surround it.
Microsoft Teams and other Windows tools hijacked to hack corporate networks
An operator fires a saw blade from a weapon
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 gets two-week delay, will now release in April
Illustration of a hooked email hovering over a mobile phone
AWS misconfigurations reportedly used to launch phishing attacks
Yasuke rides out, looking over a vibrant forest. A castle can be seen in the background.
Assassin's Creed Shadows requirements for PC and Mac guide
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #633)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #1136)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might improve on its predecessor in one crucial way
Apple iPad A16
Apple's new entry-level iPad ups the performance for the same price, but doesn't support Apple Intelligence