Dad gift alert! The best 4K Ultra HD film collections just hit record-low prices

Christopher Nolan joked last year that it’s important to own his latest film, Oppenheimer, on Blu-ray so that “no evil streaming service can come steal it from you." Thank the physical media gods, then, for Amazon's record-low deals on several of the world's best Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD film collections this Black Friday.

Right now, the mega-retailer is offering up to 58% off collections including The Dark Knight, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Dune, and James Bond, with at least three of that number being record-low prices. So, if you're looking for a risk-free Christmas present for the film lover in your life this Black Friday, add these 4K Ultra HD film deals to your basket ASAP.

Dune 2-Film Collection 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray: was $54.99 now $24.99 at Amazon Considering that Dune: Part Two only hit theaters in March, it's surprising to see Denis Villeneuve's two-film collection on sale for almost half price this Black Friday. This sequel, in particular, is a stunning example of what modern blockbusters can still be, and there's no better way to watch it than in 4K Ultra HD.

As for which 4K Blu-ray player you should be running these incredible movies on, I'll defer to the wisdom of my esteemed colleague and TV hardware expert James Davidson, who recently shared the following advice:

"If you're just starting your 4K Blu-ray journey, you're probably wondering what 4K Blu-ray player to get. The best on the market is the Panasonic DP-UB820, for its superb picture reproduction and extensive list of features for a very fair price. If you're looking for something a bit more budget, the Sony UBP-X700 is the best option for its Dolby Vision support and great overall picture presentation."

You'll find the latest deals on those two models in the widget below, and for a roundup of deals on TV sets, check out our Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday OLED TV deals roundups.

