Dad gift alert! The best 4K Ultra HD film collections just hit record-low prices

Christopher Nolan joked last year that it’s important to own his latest film, Oppenheimer, on Blu-ray so that “no evil streaming service can come steal it from you." Thank the physical media gods, then, for Amazon's record-low deals on several of the world's best Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD film collections this Black Friday.
Right now, the mega-retailer is offering up to 58% off collections including The Dark Knight, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Dune, and James Bond, with at least three of that number being record-low prices. So, if you're looking for a risk-free Christmas present for the film lover in your life this Black Friday, add these 4K Ultra HD film deals to your basket ASAP.
• Check out Amazon's 4K Blu-ray offers
Today's best 4K Ultra HD film deals
The Harry Potter collection is the #1 best seller in Fantasy Blu-ray Discs at Amazon, and if you've ever watched a Harry Potter film, you'll understand why that's the case. $55.99 is a new record-low price for the 4K Ultra HD collection, which is the best possible format in which to watch these beloved movies.
Considering that Dune: Part Two only hit theaters in March, it's surprising to see Denis Villeneuve's two-film collection on sale for almost half price this Black Friday. This sequel, in particular, is a stunning example of what modern blockbusters can still be, and there's no better way to watch it than in 4K Ultra HD.
What can I say about The Lord of the Rings that you don't already know? Peter Jackson's fantasy trilogy is as iconic as fantasy trilogies come, and the extended collection is on sale for a very reasonable $54.99 at Amazon right now. This is the ultimate Dad gift.
As 4K Ultra HD film deals go, this is the best of the lot. Amazon has discounted Christopher Nolan's stunning The Dark Knight trilogy by a whopping 58% for Black Friday, which saves you an almighty $40. Three of the best Batman movies for $29.99? It's hard to argue with that.
Daniel Craig bid farewell to British superspy James Bond in 2021, but you can relive the actor's five (very different) outings with this 4K Ultra HD collection. This isn't a Black Friday deal, per se, but $58.79 still represents a big saving on the $89.99 RRP.
As for which 4K Blu-ray player you should be running these incredible movies on, I'll defer to the wisdom of my esteemed colleague and TV hardware expert James Davidson, who recently shared the following advice:
"If you're just starting your 4K Blu-ray journey, you're probably wondering what 4K Blu-ray player to get. The best on the market is the Panasonic DP-UB820, for its superb picture reproduction and extensive list of features for a very fair price. If you're looking for something a bit more budget, the Sony UBP-X700 is the best option for its Dolby Vision support and great overall picture presentation."
You'll find the latest deals on those two models in the widget below, and for a roundup of deals on TV sets, check out our Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday OLED TV deals roundups.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off Apple, PS5, Kindle
- AO: deals on appliances, TVs and laptops
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone 16 for £29.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off laptops and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Nintendo: up to 30% off Switch and Lego
- Samsung: up to £700 off TVs & phones
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Sonos: up to 20% off speakers and soundbars
- Very: up to 30% off appliances & clothing
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dyson: up to $250 off vacuums
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Roborock: up to $700 off robot vacuums
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Shark: up to 55% off
- Target: furniture, decor, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.