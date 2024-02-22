Today's best deals at Amazon UK - shop the 12 top offers I recommend

Even though we're some time away from any major sales events you can still find some terrific bargains throughout the year. This even includes Amazon, which runs hundreds of deals every week across popular tech categories such as laptops, TVs, tablets, appliances gaming and more.

• See all of today's deals at Amazon UK

I've had a thorough look through the Amazon deals available today and picked out 12 of the best ones you can shop right now.

One that's caught my eye is the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer for £219.99 (was £279.99). We recently reviewed this model and gave it an excellent score of four and a half stars out of five for its impressive capacity and cooking flexibility.

You can also get this cheap two-pack of TP-Link Tapo Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulbs for £15.99 (was £24.99) that are great for taking your first step into smart lighting. And for the gamers out there, the PlayStation 5 is down to £409 (was £479.99) – a rare sale on Sony's latest console.

Check out all of my top picks from today's Amazon deals below, including more savings on lots of top tech.

Today's 12 best deals at Amazon UK

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer: was £279.99 now £219.99 at Amazon

In our recently published Ninja Foodi FlexBasket Dual Air Fryer review, we awarded it a massive four and a half stars out of five. We praised the immense capacity of up to 10.4L and the flexibility it offered with two different cooking zones. This one will dramatically step up your air fryer game and it's just £10 more than the record-low price now at Amazon.

Asus Chromebook Plus: was £399.99 now £259.99 at Amazon

This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's one of the best laptop deals for school or college and a bargain as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.

TP-Link Tapo Wi-Fi Smart LED B22 Bulb (2-Pack): was £24.99 now £15.99 at Amazon

A simple and affordable starter pack if you're looking to dabble with smart lighting at home. This twin pack from TP-Link comes with two smart bulbs that support millions of different colors and can be controlled using a variety of platforms such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings.

PlayStation 5: was £479 now £409 at Amazon

This is the first big discount we've seen on the newest and slimmest PlayStation 5 console. This version is 24% lighter and 30% smaller – and it also has a larger 1TB hard drive and an additional USB port to charge your controllers.

Shark Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £79 now £59 at Amazon

Shark makes some of the best vacuums you can buy and if you need a small handheld for small messes around the home or in the car, then this is a great offer today. It's cordless for convenient cleaning and comes with three different attachments. It was £10 less over Black Friday in November but this is the next best price we've ever seen so a good deal if you want one today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was £899 now £779 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 back down to its lowest price ever. This latest iteration of the tablet comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Upgrades are minimal compared to the last generation model but we still thought this raises the bar for Android tablets in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was £279.95 now £199 at Amazon

Rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale at Amazon for under £200 following today's £80 discount. Get these for best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99.99 now £59 at Amazon

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 30 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £399 now £299 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the basic yet well-optimised and flexible 11-inch laptop. This configuration has been £50 cheaper in the past but it's still great value for money at £300. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: was £699.99 now £549.99 at Amazon

This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is an excellent value mid-range laptop for those with a decent budget who need an all-around device. You get a solid and well-performing laptop for the money thanks to the Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. Get it if you need a device to keep up with all your computing needs: be that work, browsing, media streaming, video calls, or multitasking between many of the above at once.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £40.99 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in the latest Amazon sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you actually need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.