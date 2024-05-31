The excellent Samsung QN90C Neo QLED TV is half-price today

Samsung is currently offering some of its excellent QLED TVs for half price. For example, you can get the 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C at the official website for $1,000 (was $2,000) right now.

The Samsung QN90C is still one of Samsung's best-selling QLED TVs. All size variants are on sale today, but the 55-inch is the most cost-effective of the bunch. In fact, it's even cheaper than the usually inexpensive 50-inch model.

If you're interested in getting a bigger TV, the larger sizes are also boasting considerable discounts right now. The 65, 75, and 85-inch models are all over $1,000 off. Again, because the QN90C is still a relatively new model, it's a steal to get one at half its original price. Might as well get the bigger screen if you can afford it!

Today's best Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C TV deal

Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C TV: was $1,999 now $999 at Samsung

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C TV flaunts mini-LED technology that gives it maximum control over brightness. That, plus its 4K resolution and anti-glare screen, gives it the kind of color and contrast that lasts throughout the day from any angle. Today's massive price cut at the official Samsung Store lets you bring home the 55-inch model for half price.

TechRadar dubs the QN90C a "bright mini-LED TV that looks good at any angle" in its Samsung QN90C TV review. The QN90C runs on Samsung's Quantum Matrix technology, which uses mini-LEDs behind the screen to achieve maximum control over its brightness. That, combined with the 4K HD and anti-glare screen, result in color and contrast that nearly match the quality of an OLED screen. Anyone who wants to witness even quick movements (like the kind you would see in pro sports or competitive console gaming) should especially consider the QN90C.

In addition to the QN90C, TechRadar includes various QLEDs, Neo QLEDs, and 8K TVs in its best Samsung TVs of 2024 list.