Pre-order deal: you can get the all-new Huawei open earbuds for just £74.99

Huawei, one of China's best tech companies, has stepped into the market of open earbuds with its latest product. Right now, you can preorder the Huawei FreeArc Wireless Earbuds from the Huawei UK site for £25 off until March 3 with this discount code "A25OFFFREEARC".

The Huawei FreeArc will ultimately cost £99.99 after its launch discounts are over. While pre-orders are out right now, the earbuds won't start shipping until March. The FreeArc in grey in particular says it won't ship until March 6, and the green one is already sold out. If you've been in the market for affordable waterproof open earbuds, I'd recommend acting now before preorders sell out.

Today's best Huawei earbuds deal

Huawei FreeArc: was £99.99 now £74.99 at Huawei UK You can get the Huawei FreeArc for £25 off until March 3 with the code "A25OFFFREEARC". One of the FreeArc's standout features is its IP57 water resistance rating, which trumps many others around open earbud options around the same price point. It also flaunts features like a 28-hour battery life and the ability to stay connected for long distances, which could be a selling point for those who don't want to leave their smartphone in their locker while training.

Open earbuds wrap around your ear instead of plugging into them like standard earbuds. These are ideal for workouts because of the stronger grip, plus the sweat and water-resistant designs that usually come with them.

The Huawei FreeArc features a IP57 water resistance rating, which protects it from rain and accidental drops in the pool. Even though open earbuds usually come with some level of water resistance, one as resistant as the Huawei FreeArc is hard to find, especially at this price point.

Besides that, the Huawei FreeArc offers 28-hour battery life and the ability to stay connected with your phone up to 100m indoors or 400m outdoors. It also flaunts an angled fit that helps with comfort and security without covering your ear canal, which could help protect your ears from noise damage.

