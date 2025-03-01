ICYMI: the 7 biggest tech stories of the week, from a next-gen Alexa to the new iPhone 16e

One week, the tech news will slow down – but not this week. It's been another seven days packed with announcements, rumors, reviews, and debate, and our In Case You Missed It summary will bring you right up to speed on everything that's been going on.

We've got everything from a new iPhone to next-gen AI to cover here, with some Netflix leaks and an outrageous OnePlus gaffe in between, so whatever your tech tastes you're going to find something that's of interest here.

No doubt the next week in tech is going to be just as frenetic as this one, so make sure you're up to speed on all the major news – so you're ready for the next batch.

7. Framework launched a cute desktop PC

We're quite taken with the new Framework Desktop (Image credit: Framework)

Framework is well known for its modular laptops that promote user choice and reduce e-waste, and now it's turning its attention to desktop PCs, too: the new Framework Desktop is a compact, colorful, and cute system with parts you can easily swap in and out.

While we haven't been able to put this PC to the test yet, it certainly impresses in terms of its looks and specs (led by new AMD Ryzen AI Max processors). You've got a host of customization options to pick from, and the system starts at $799 / £799 (about AU$1,265).

6. OnePlus made an embarrassing typo

"Meda in China" apparently... (Image credit: Future)

You wouldn't think an obvious typo would make it all the way to a finished hardware product from one of the biggest gadget companies in the business, but here we are: certain OnePlus Watch 3 models have rolled out with "Meda in China" labels on them.

It's all rather embarrassing for OnePlus, though the manufacturer has tried to keep a sense of humor about the whole affair. Due to the mistake, the full launch of the wearable has been pushed back a couple of months, but the preorder deals have improved.

5. Photoshop got a new iPhone app

Adobe has a new Photoshop app to show off (Image credit: Adobe)

Various flavors of Photoshop for mobile have appeared down the years, but the latest Photoshop app for iPhone (with Android coming soon) is the most complete and most powerful yet, bringing over many of the best features from the desktop application.

As you might have expected, some of the more advanced tools need a paid subscription to access, but this is an app that's bound to be of interest for anyone who wants to edit photos on the go – and we've got all the key details right here.

4. Stranger Things season 5 was leaked

The Stranger Things squad is returning one last time (Image credit: Netflix)

It feels as though the Stranger Things kids have grown up as Netflix has grown up as a streaming service – the show debuted way back in 2016 – and so there are mixed emotions as we get to the fifth and final season, made up of eight episodes and due this year.

If you're keen to avoid spoilers ahead of the season premiere, you might want to skip this extensive leak, which has rocked Netflix: details of the plot, when the episodes will air, and more besides have appeared online, and it isn't the first time this has happened, either.

3. ChatGPT levelled up

ChatGPT is more natural and knowledgeable than ever (Image credit: ChatGPT)

The pace of AI development isn't slowing down: OpenAI just pushed out an upgraded GPT-4.5 model for its ChatGPT bot, promising a "more natural" conversation experience and a "broader knowledge base" – as well as, hopefully, fewer hallucinations.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has admitted the company is struggling to scale up the data center support for its models, so for the time being GPT-4.5 is in a "research preview" stage, and can only be accessed by those paying top dollar for a subscription.

2. We reviewed the iPhone 16e

Say hello to the iPhone 16e (Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 16e is being widely seen as the next model in the iPhone SE series – but as the name change and price hike indicates, this is actually the start of a new iPhone range, with close to top-tier performance wrapped inside a mid-range package of materials.

Our full iPhone 16e review will tell you everything you need to know about the latest Apple iPhone: what's good about it, what could be better, and why it might be the perfect phone for you. Only seven more months, and we'll be welcoming the iPhone 17 series...

1. Amazon unveiled Alexa+

Alexa+ was launched by Amazon this week (Image credit: Future)

Amazon's long-rumored next-gen AI upgrade for Alexa is here, so it – in theory – can catch up to ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, Siri with Apple Intelligence, and all the other AI assistants that have appeared since we first started chatting with Alexa more than a decade ago.

TechRadar was at the Amazon Alexa+ launch event, and we've got all the details you need on the upgrade: the new features it brings with it, when it's going to start rolling out, the Echo devices it will and won't work with, and how much you'll have to pay to get it.