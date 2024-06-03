How to Unblock Grindr using a VPN

Controversy has surrounded the Grindr app pretty much since its inception. It’s faced backlash for storing user data even after they delete their account and leaking HIV statuses without permission. There was also that whole Conservative MP honeytrap incident, though that wasn’t strictly Grindr’s fault!

There's also the simple, inescapable fact that Grindr is a dating and hookup app for an already marginalized community, landing it in the unenviable position as one of the most banned apps around the world. In fact, it’s now banned in 13 different countries.

One way to get around these bans is by using a VPN (or virtual private network). The best VPNs encrypt your internet connection to make it harder for third parties to snoop on what you’re doing online, hide your real-world IP address and, by connecting to a server in another country, allow you to appear as if you’re somewhere else in the world, so you can get back to using Grindr without interruptions.

NordVPN: the best VPN for unblocking Grindr

NordVPN is one of the most secure VPNs available, and can be used for accessing Grindr and all sorts of geo-blocked sites and services. This includes overseas news sites, streaming platforms, and more. NordVPN offers an impressive 10 simultaneous connections so one plan is all you need to cover all your devices. Interested? Try NordVPN risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to unblock Grindr using NordVPN

I'll walk you through how to download and install NordVPN so you can use Grindr on your iPad, iPhone, or Android device. The process is nice and straightforward—all you need to do is get NordVPN up and running, connect to the VPN, and open up Grindr.

1. Find NordVPN on the app store Find the NordVPN app by navigating to the app store of choice on your Android or iOS device and searching for NordVPN. Download it, wait for it to complete, then open it up.

2. Log in to NordVPN You'll be prompted to log in if you previously created an account through the NordVPN website or sign up for a new one if you haven't. To sign up, you can use your email address or your existing Google or Apple credentials.

3. Accept/decline notifications When you log in for the first time, NordVPN will ask for permission to show notifications, and you can accept or decline the request. NordVPN will complain if you disable notifications, sure, but you can simply click the “Got it” button to continue the setup process.

4. Pick a server Next, it's time to choose a server. The Quick Connect button will pair you up with a nearby server. However, if you're looking to unblock Grindr, you'll want to pick a country from the server list or interactive map. Clicking on a country will automatically connect you to a random server in a random city. Select the row of three dots to the right, and you'll see all of the specific locations for the country of your choice, so you can be even pickier.

Check out Grindr Once you're connected, you can minimize the NordVPN app, open up Grindr, and access it without worrying about local bans and restrictions. Don't worry if the first server you choose doesn't work. Just try another location in the country or a different country altogether.

Other ways to access Grindr

If you're really in a pickle, it's worth noting that Grindr also operates a web app. You can access the page through any web browser regardless of the device you're using. However, the Grindr Web application is only available to users who sign up for a Grindr XTRA or Unlimited subscription.

To use the app, you'll need to follow the steps above and install NordVPN on whichever device you're on. If you're using a Windows PC or a MacOS gadget, then head directly to the NordVPN website and download the app.

Then, once you’ve signed up, make sure you're connected to your through the VPN before you access the Grindr site via your browser.

FAQs

Is using a VPN illegal? Using a VPN is completely legal in most parts of the world, though, as is the case with Grindr, there are also some locations where VPNs are tightly controlled or outright banned. I recommend checking your local laws and legislation before you download any VPN software. You can find more information in our Are VPN Services Legal? page.

Can my ISP see if I’m using a VPN? Yes and no. Your ISP can see your VPN server's IP address, and it can tell that you’re using a VPN from the way your data looks. The way to get around this is to use NordVPN’s obfuscated servers. These are specialized VPN servers that hide the fact that you’re connected through a VPN to your traffic. These servers allow users to connect to a VPN even in heavily restricted environments.