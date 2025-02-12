Argos launches its Big Red sale with up to 50% off TVs, appliances, toys, and tech
Amazon has Prime Day. Currys has Epic Deals. And now Argos has its Big Red sale: a huge event just launched featuring discounts of up to 50% on TVs, laptops, toys, appliances, and loads more top tech items. I'll take you through how it works and where you can find the best deals I think are worth buying.
• Browse the full Big Red sale at Argos
Rather than simply slashing the price of products up front, the retailer has introduced several different discount codes that can be applied to specific products. With one of these, you can score a saving of anywhere between 10 - 50% on eligible items.
For example, you can use the code 'RED20' to get the popular Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer for £216 (was £270). That makes it just £5 more than the previous record-low price and a sweet bargain to score outside a major sales event like Black Friday.
Other codes include 'RED10' for 10% off, 'RED30' for 30% off, and 'RED50' for – you guessed it – 50% off. The eligible codes are shown on each product page so you know what size discount is available without trying them all. Just enter the correct one in your basket, and you'll see the savings applied at the checkout.
Here's a quick look at the discounts I've found in some of the most popular categories:
The best deals from the Argos Big Red sale
- Appliances: blenders, coffee machines and air fryers from £20
- Fitness: up to 30% off exercise equipment & apparel
- Furniture: up to 30% off
- Gaming: get 20% off SteelSeries headsets
- Headphones: JLab and Samsung from £22.49
- Health & Beauty: 20% off Philips & BaByliss
- Laptops: up to 30% off
- Phones: SIM-free devices from £60
- Smartwatch: Huawei and Samsung from £95.99
- Toys: up to 50% off Disney, Barbie & Bluey
- TVs: cheap TVs starting at £143.99
- Vacuums: up to 30% off Vax and Samsung
This Argos Big Red event runs from now until February 25 so you've got just under a couple of weeks to grab yourself a saving. There are definitely some strong offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, and toys that are rarely seen during this time of the year, so those are the ones I'd take advantage of if you're shopping now.
You can also take a look at the huge Amazon Devices sale that's still underway at the rival retailer for some of this year's lowest prices so far on streaming sticks, Fire TVs, and smart doorbells from Ring.
