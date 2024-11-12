Apple Music's 100 best albums are now available in book form

Strictly limited to 1,500 hand numbered copies

Yours for just $450

If you've moved from buying music in a physical format (CD, vinyl, cassette tapes… 8-tracks?) to streaming it, you've probably encountered an important issue: what do you do with all the shelf space you previously needed for music? The answer, it seems, is "spend $450 on a big book".

This is no ordinary book, though. Apple Music: 100 Best Albums is a hand numbered limited edition and very fancy guide to – yes! – the 100 best albums on Apple Music, as chosen by – yes! – Apple Music. And it features the same liner notes you'll find on – wait for it! – Apple Music. The foreword is by Zane Lowe and the book promises insights from the likes of Pharrell Williams, Mark Hoppus and Charli XCX.

Apple Music is believed to pay artists $0.01 per stream, so if an artist wanted to earn enough to buy a copy of the book, they'd need their music streamed 45,000 times.

Apple Music: 100 Best Albums – the details

So what do you get for your $450 compared to reading Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, which is free and has 400 more things for you to listen to?

The book is a strictly limited edition of 1,500 copies, each one housed in a transparent acrylic slipcase etched with the Apple Music logo. The linen hardcover is embossed with the same logo, and the book edges are gilded with a gold finish that mirrors the title on the spine.

Inside, you'll find coverage of records from 1959 to the present day, with 208 pages and 97 illustrations. The book weighs a whopping 8lbs and is 16 inches by 11 inches and 2.5 inches thick. The sub-editor of this piece checked though, and an IKEA Billy bookcase shelf has a depth of just over 11 inches and maximum load limit of 66lbs, so you're good.

You can probably tell by the snark that this book isn't going to be in my letter to Santa. But then, it's not really aimed at the average Joe or Jane. It's part of the Assouline Legends Collection, which includes expensive tomes dedicated to fine watches, famous artists, designer brands and similarly refined subjects. So if you see it casually slung on a Le Maé coffee table soon, next to your flat white, consider yourself fortunate.

