Save big on this Huawei tablet ideal for creatives – and get two handy freebies

Take advantage of £150 off the Huawei MatePad Pro

The best tablets manage to extend the functionality of a smartphone while being more portable than a traditional laptop. One option to consider, especially if you're a designer or similar creative, is the Huawei MatePad Pro which is on sale at Huawei for £849.99 (was £999.99) when you use the coupon code 'A150NEWMP'.

To sweeten the deal, Huawei will also throw in a free M-Pencil 3 and a mouse to help with all your creative and productivity needs. As well as that, I love owning a tablet because I can watch movies on the go while also getting jobs done on a slightly larger screen. This tablet can do it all at a great price with some fantastic freebies included.

Huawei MatePad Pro: was £999.99 now £849.99 at Huawei UK

This is the deal that just keeps on giving and is a good buy for creatives seeking a premium tablet as we found when we tested the device. First off, there's £150 off with the coupon 'A150NEWMP'. Always good to save a little bit of money. Next up is the free M-Pencil 3, which makes interacting with the tablet and drawing so much easier. Finally, there's a free mouse thrown in for that final bit of good cheer.

We might have only given this tablet three stars in our Huawei MatePad Pro review but it still offers a lot in terms of usability and power, especially for creatives, "thanks to its PaperMatte OLED display and capable performance".

Artists will love the free M-Pencil 3, not only because of the enhanced performance and workflow benefits but also because it's 100% free. Unfortunately "the Glide Keyboard for light productivity is less effective, and the various software and app issues mean you’re probably overpaying if you just want a tablet for doodling".

Altogether, though, this is a tablet that is well worthy of consideration but you'll want to make sure it suits your specific requirements first.

If you're considering your options then we recommend checking out more of the latest tablet deals and iPad deals before making a purchase.

