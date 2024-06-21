Lenovo’s latest tablet might be perfect for music lovers

Lenovo latest tablet – simply called the Tab Plus – is squarely focused on entertainment, with a feature set that delivers immersive audio. How? Well, eight JBL speakers, capable of outputting 26W of sound, are inside.

You’ll find four matrix tweeters inside, producing high-frequency audio alongside four force-balanced woofers. Combined with Dolby Atmos technology, this setup can really level up the sound

Even more interestingly, the Tab Plus can function as a wireless Bluetooth speaker. According to the announcement, you can connect your smartphone to the tablet and stream music directly. Users can then prop it up on its kickstand to have it serve as the center of an immersive bubble of sound.

To fine-tune your listening experience, the tablet “comes with a personalized app” for adjusting the audio settings. For example, it could automatically turn up the volume whenever your favorite artist is playing or turn it down whenever a browser is opened.

Headphone users aren’t being left behind as the Tab Plus supports hi-res 24-bit/96kHz audio streams as well.

Notable features

There is more to Lenovo’s device than just the high-quality speaker system. It sports an 11.5-inch 2K display running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen is also TUV-certified, meaning it limits the amount of blue light sent out to reduce eye strain.

Under the hood, the machine features a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 256GB of storage, and an 8600mAh battery. The Tab Plus is capable of streaming content for up to 12 hours on a single charge, although the actual battery life can vary.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It all depends on how you use the hardware. Additionally, Lenovo’s device supports 45W fast charging, allowing the battery to fully charge in about 90 minutes.

Other notable features include Immersive Reading Mode, which softens the screen when reading an ebook, and a MicroSD card slot, for expanding storage.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Because of all the hardware, the company made the tablet somewhat large to ensure everything fits inside. It measures 0.53 inches (13.58mm) at the bump, aka the thickest part of the Tab Plus. Luckily, the model is not heavy at just 1.43 lbs (650 grams).

Lenovo’s Tab Plus is currently available for purchase in European markets for £240/€279. The announcement notes the tablet is also available in the United States, but that is not true. A company representative told us their model will instead launch across North America around October for $289.99.

If you're looking for other options, check out TechRadar's list of the best Android tablets for 2024.