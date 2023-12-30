Forget the iPad Pro – Apple's ultra-portable iPad mini 6 is still on sale at Amazon

If you're keen to upgrade your tablet game in 2024 but missed out last month's Black Friday iPad deals, fear not: Amazon is still offering the excellent iPad mini (2021) for a cut price in the final days of 2023.

Apple’s latest pint-sized tablet – which is also called the iPad mini 6 – continues to be discounted to $469 in the US and £531 in the UK (from $499 and £569, respectively), and although neither price is the best we've ever seen, we don't expect either figure to improve in the coming months.

Why? Well, we’re hearing (via Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman) that Apple’s upcoming crop of next-generation iPads won’t include a new iPad mini, with Apple instead set to refresh its tablet lineup with an M3-equipped iPad Pro and iPad Air in 2024.

Given the now-presumed absence of a new iPad mini model, then, there’s no reason to believe that Apple and/or Amazon will cut the price of the iPad mini (2021) even further before Black Friday next year. What's more, you needn’t worry about missing out on game-changing tablet features by picking up Apple’s current-gen iPad mini model today because, well, it now looks like there isn’t going to be a new, game-changing iPad mini in 2024.

The larger iPad 10.9 (2022) is also still on sale at Amazon, but if you’re looking for a smaller-scale iPad experience that doesn’t compromise on power, then the iPad mini 6 – which ranks on our list of the best iPads, period – could be the better fit.

Today's best iPad mini (2021) deal

Apple iPad mini 2021 (64GB)

US: was $499 now $469 at Amazon

UK: was £569 now £531 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad mini was on sale for a slightly better price over Black Friday, but today's $30 / £38 discount is still a welcome saving on an otherwise keenly-priced iPad. Think of the mini as an iPad Air 4 (square edges, USB-C, no home button, and so on), but shrunk down and with a more powerful chipset inside. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is crisp – and, crucially, bright enough for outdoor use – while its 293g weight makes it easy to slip into a bag or large coat pocket.

