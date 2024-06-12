Apple’s cheapest iPad is now even cheaper – now just AU$427

The iPad has never really been known as one of Apple’s cheapest product lines – although the 10.9-inch iPad has seen a recent price drop in Australia to AU$599 – but that moniker can firmly be bestowed upon the 10.2-inch model released in 2021, especially now it’s received a huge 22% price cut on Amazon, bringing it down to AU$427 .

Don’t let its three years of age concern you either, as the 9th Generation model remains one of our favourites here at TechRadar. Not only did it adopt True Tone technology on its 10.2-inch display – a feature previously found on pricier models and which automatically adjusts colours and brightness – making it perfect for consuming media or some light work when partnered with a keyboard, but it also has enough power for the majority of use case scenarios.

The AU$427 price tag available right now on Amazon AU isn’t the absolute lowest price we’ve seen – it has gone as low as AU$382 – but it’s not far off. Plus, when Apple unveiled its latest iPad models, including the uber-powerful iPad Pro with M4 chip , it quietly discontinued this absolute gem of a tablet. That means it won’t be available to buy forever, so if you’ve been holding out on investing in one of Apple’s slates, now could be the time.

9th-gen Apple iPad (64GB) | AU$549 now AU$427 on Amazon (save AU$122) Despite multiple new models, we still consider this to be one of the best tablets on the market, and one that was already an affordable choice before. But thanks to this 22% price drop, it's even cheaper to invest in. It comes with an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 12MP front/8MP back camera as well. If it's the 64GB model you're after, just note only the Space Grey model gets the huge discount.

9th-gen Apple iPad (256GB) | AU$799 AU$677 on Amazon (save AU$122) If you need more storage than just 64GB, then there's a rather steep jump in price for the 9th-generation iPad. Still a 15% price drop makes it a little more accessible. Everything else is the same in terms of specs with the 64GB model – an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 12MP front/8MP back camera, but this version features far more memory. Both Space Grey and Silver models are available for the same lower price.

We've had a look through the rest of Amazon's iPad deals, but nothing is really grabbing our attention right now, with savings of only around AU$20 available. In our mind, that makes the 10.2-inch iPad an even greater bargain.

If you're after a tablet but are firmly in camp Android, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ can also be picked up with a small discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (128GB) | AU$479 AU$409 (save AU$70) The Galaxy Tab A9+ is Samsung's budget-friendly tablet (compared to the pricier, but admittedly higher-specced S9 series) but is still plenty capable of delivering when it comes to the basic tasks of movie streaming and multitasking on its 11-inch display. The 64GB model appears to be out of stock right now, but the 128GB version is still available for a fantastic price.

For more great deals, check out our EOFY sales roundup.