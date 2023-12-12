Amazon forgot to end these Black Friday deals, like a Chromebook for less than $90

The Holiday season is still bringing in plenty of Christmas sales that can save you tons of money on tech, including Chromebooks.

Currently, the cheapest Chromebook on the market is this refurbished HP Chromebook 11 on sale for $89.95 on Amazon. For less than $90, you can get your hands on a Chromebook that works perfectly as a streaming device and a portable office machine.

Of course with its specs, especially its Intel Celeron N3350 CPU and 16GB of RAM, you won't be doing anything fancy like creative or editing work, but that's not why you would purchase a Chromebook in the first place.

If you want something a bit more hefty in terms of specs, but still light on the price, there's also the Dell Chromebook 11 3100 that's on sale for $119.99 on Amazon. This one has double the storage, 32GB, and uses SSD, which means a faster file transfer. For those who prefer a touchscreen display, it's also a 2-in-1.

If you've been looking for deals that drop the prices on a Chromebook and missed out on the Black Friday deals, take advantage of these great sales now while they are still available.

Best Chromebook deals

HP Chromebook 11: was $250 now $89.95 (renewed)_on Amazon

Guaranteed to work perfectly for movie streaming, as well as office and school work. Though the specs are a bit low (only an Intel Celeron, 16GB of storage, and 4GB RAM), for its extremely cheap price point it's perfect for simple use.

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $289.89 now $119.99 on Amazon

This laptop uses an Intel Celeron CPU along with 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD of storage, which is low but just fine for basic productivity work, school work, or movie streaming. It also comes with a touchscreen as a handy 2-in-1 machine, which opens up even more options.

