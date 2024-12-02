Always wanted a bright pink iPad? Have one for $70 less thanks to this fantastic Cyber Monday deal

The base-model iPad is the cheapest tablet Apple sells, thanks to a great Cyber Monday deal, you can get the 10th-generation iPad at Amazon for $279 (was $349).

With such a deal you're still in with a chance of nabbing a new iPad at a bargain price – so long as you're happy with having your iPad be bright pink, of course. This is for the pink model with 64GB of storage.

Today's best iPad deal

Apple iPad: was $349 now $279 at amazon.com The 10th-generation iPad might be the cheapest tablet Apple makes, but that doesn't mean its lacking in the performance department. This remains one of the most intuitive and smooth-sailing experiences you can have with a tablet, with a beautiful 10.9-inch display the A14 Bionic chipset and 4GB of RAM ensuring smooth performance. With 64GB of storage, there's enough room for a decent crop of apps, games, and photos, and support for the Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil means the iPad also can be a worthwhile workhorse or creative implement. An especially great choice for families and casual users.

For this low price, you get a beautiful Liquid Retina display and capable A14 Bionic chipset, access to the excellent games and apps on the App Store, and support for key accessories like the Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil; if you need more proof, read our iPad 10.2-inch review.

As well as the large screen and dual speakers, the iPad also comes equipped with a 12MP selfie camera, 12MP rear camera, and USB port for connecting to monitors and other peripherals (though don't expect smooth scaling with external displays.)

All in all, the base model iPad is a strong choice for casual users and families, and could feasibly serve students and more productivity-focused users well, too.

We are coming to the end of the fall shopping season, and we don't expect to see as many great deals like this once Cyber Monday wraps up. If a Barbie-coded iPad would fit in your dream house, be sure to grab one before the sales finish.

