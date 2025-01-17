Amazon's brand-new Kindle Colorsoft just got its first discount – but there's a catch

Kindle deals are rare outside of the major sales and events like Prime Day, so today's opportunity to save on one of Amazon's popular ereaders shouldn't be missed – especially when the deal applies to the latest Kindle Colorsoft. There's one problem, though. This offer is only available to Amazon Prime members.

However, if you are signed up, there's currently a $50 saving up for grabs on the new model with a color screen. That means you can pick up the Kindle Colorsoft at Amazon for $229.99 (was $279.99). This is almost certainly going to be one of the only times this particular Kindle model is on sale until Prime Day in July, so worth grabbing now if you've been waiting for a sale.

First-ever Kindle Colorsoft deal

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was $279.99 now $229.99 at Amazon Amazon launched the Kindle Colorsoft a few months ago and this is the first time the ereader has been discounted. The unique feature of this model is the high-contrast 7-inch color display that allows you to read books, comics, and documents in vibrant color, as well as highlight sections in different hues. The Colorsoft keeps all the useful Kindle features, too, including the auto-adjusting front light for easy reading in many environments, lots of storage for thousands of boot,s and a healthy eight-week battery life.

You might be wondering: just how big a difference does it make to be available to read books in color. Well, we came away incredibly impressed in our Kindle Colorsoft review, awarding the device a solid 4.5 stars out of five.

Our reviewer found it to be one of the fastest and smoothest ereaders they'd ever used, making it especially great for zooming, scrolling and pinching when reading comics. The simplicity and ease of use are also highlights, with access to the robust Kindle library making it a breeze to find all of your favorite titles.

It's a great device for anyone who thinks it's worth paying the premium for to get the color screen – and much more tempting at this new low price. If you don't think you'll get the most out of it, you can find more of today's best Kindle deals below.