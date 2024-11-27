How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2024 online from anywhere

Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2024

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is part of the USA's shared national fabric. Now in its 98th year, the iconic floats, balloons, and performances still combine to produce a compelling spectacle of communal festivity. Call it 'something for the kids', if you must, just know that you're not fooling anyone.

Here's where to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2024 online and anywhere with a VPN.

This year, Community's Alison Brie and Adventureland's Matt Bush have the honor of cutting the ribbon to kick off the procession through New York City on Thursday morning.

Kylie Minogue, T-Pain, The Temptations, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, and Jennifer Hudson are the pick of the performers, though they know as well as we do that the real stars of the 2.5-mile march from 77th Street & Central Park West to Sixth Avenue are the dozens of awe-inspiring balloons and floats.

Minnie Mouse will make her long-awaited debut and your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will return from an ill-judged hiatus. We've also been told to keep an eye out for something extra special from the Wednesday float.

Read on as we explain how to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 from anywhere in the world.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Parade but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Parade from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in the US

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade starts at 8.30am ET / 05.30am PT on Thursday, November 28, and will be available to watch on NBC and via Peacock. A full replay will air at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

A Peacock subscription usually starts at $7.99 per month but that has been heavily discounted in a fantastic Black Friday streaming deal, where new subscribers can get a whole year of the 'Premium' tier for just $19.99.

Alternatively, there’s Fubo, which offers one of the most comprehensive cord-cutting TV streaming services. The Fubo Black Friday deal, gets you a one-month subscription on the Pro plan for $49.99, down from $79.99, on top of the 7-day free trial period.

Sling TV also provides NBC with the Sling Blue Plan. This is set to rise in price soon so now would be a good time to take advantage of the current promotion of 50% off the first month, for new and returning customers. This brings the price down to $22.50 for the first month.

Traveling abroad? You can stream Macy's Thanksgiving Parade from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

Can you watch Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in Canada? Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is an American institution and, as such, it's only televised in the US. However, Americans currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock Peacock and watch it from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN, and you can learn more about why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Can you watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the UK? No UK broadcasters are showing the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. If you're an American who's across the pond at the time of the event, a VPN, is the way to go. NordVPN is our recommended provider.

Can you watch Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in Australia? There is no coverage of Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in Australia. American's currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on NBC or Peacock from abroad.

Can I watch Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2024 for free? While there isn't any completely free Macy's Thanksgiving Parade coverage, some cable alternatives that carry NBC do offer a free trial. Fubo is one of our favorites.

What you need to know about Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade hosts 2024

Savannah Guthrie

Al Roker

Hoda Kotb

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade floats 2024

1-2-3 Sesame Street (Sesame Workshop)

Big City Cheer! (Spirit of America Productions)

Big Turkey Spectacular (Jennie-O)

Birds of a Feather Stream Together (Peacock)

The Brick-Changer (The LEGO Group)

Camp Snoopy (Peanuts Worldwide)

Candy Cosmos (HARIBO)

Colossal Wave of Wonder (Kalahari Resorts & Conventions)

Deck the Halls (Balsam Hill)

Dora's Fantastical Rainforest (Nickelodeon and Paramount)

Fantasy Chocolate Factory (Kinder)

Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party (Toys"R"Us)

Gift of Freedom (Macy's)

Harvest in the Valley (Green Giant)

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown (Hallmark Channel)

Macy's Santaland Express (Macy's)

Macy's Winter Wonderland in Central Park (Macy's)

Magic Meets the Seas (Disney Cruise Line)

Palace of Sweets (Brach's)

Pasta Knight (Rao's Homemade)

Santa's Sleigh (Macy's)

Strikes Again (Go Bowling!)

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon and Paramount)

The Wondership (Wonder)

Tom Turkey (Macy's)

Wednesday's Feast (Netflix)

Wondrous World of Wildlife (Bronx Zoo)

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade new balloons 2024

Minnie Mouse (The Walt Disney Company)

Marshall from PAW Patrol (Spin Master and Nickelodeon)

Spider-Man (Marvel)

Goku (Dragon Ball/Toei Animation)

Gabby (DreamWorks Animation)

Extraordinary Noorah & The Elf on the Shelf (The Lumistella Company)

Dora (Nickelodeon)

Goldbear (HARIBO)

Lox and Java (Macy's)

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade performers 2024

Alison Brie and Matt Bush

Alex Warren (Fantasy Chocolate Factory)

Ariana Madix (Birds of a Feather Stream Together)

Billy Porter

Bishop Briggs (Wednesday's Feast)

Captain Minnie Mouse, Captain Mickey Mouse and Friends (Magic Meets the Seas)

Cynthia Erivo

The Cast of Sesame Street and Lea Salonga (1-2-3 Sesame Street)

Charli D'Amelio (Tom Turkey)

Chlöe (Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party)

Coco Jones (Colossal Wave of Wonder)

Cole Escola (Rocking Lobster)

Dan + Shay (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown)

Dasha (Big City Cheer!)

Idina Menzel (Wondrous World of Wildlife)

Jennifer Hudson

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots (Macy's Santaland Express)

Joey McIntyre (Palace of Sweets)

Jonathan Bennett and Gina Claire Mason (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown)

Kylie Cantrall (The Brick-Changer)

Kylie Minogue

Liza Colon-Zayas

Loud Luxury (Gift of Freedom)

Natti Natasha (Dora's Fantastical Rainforest)

WNBA Champions New York Liberty (Gift of Freedom)

Rachel Platten (Pasta Knight)

Roman Mejia and Tiler Peck (Fantasy Chocolate Factory)

Ronald McDonald, Grimace and Hamburglar (Big Red Shoe Car)

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus (Santa's Sleigh)

Sebastián Yatra with Macy's and Big Brothers Big Sisters Choir (Macy's Winter Wonderland in Central Park)

The Temptations (The Wondership)

Tom Kenny (Garriage)

T-Pain (Big Turkey Spectacular)

Walker Hayes (Harvest in the Valley)

The War and Treaty (Deck the Halls)