How to watch Love Island USA season 6 online from anywhere

Abs out, tans on, villa ready, Love Island USA is back! Season 6 of the dating show – hosted by Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix – airs on Peacock in the US. If you can wait a little longer, there will be FREE options all over the world including the UK (ITVX), New Zealand (TVNZ+) and Australia (9Now). Remember, you can watch Love Island USA from anywhere with a VPN .

There’s big changes for Love Island USA in its sixth season. For starters, we have a brand new host – Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix who takes over after Sarah Hyland’s (Modern Family) two season stint. Madix is no stranger to Love Island having made a cameo appearance in last summer’s outing. If a new host wasn’t enough, we’ve also got a brand new villa this season, featuring a new Casa Amor and a romantic Hideaway where we could see things getting spicy.

As for the 30 single Islanders themselves, we’ve got the usual bevvy of tanned, ripped, romantic hopefuls, including Odell Beckham Jr.’s younger brother Kordell, Traitors UK winner Aaron Evans and Coye Simmons, son of rapper Shocky Shae. There’s also David Lynch mega-fan Leah, small town girl Kaylor and Hannah, whose biggest celeb crush just so happens to be... Odell Beckham Jr.

It’s set to be another steamy summer in Fiji, so read on for where to watch Love Island USA online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Love Island USA 2024 in the US

Love Island USA season 6 is available exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, in the US, starting Tuesday, June 11 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Episodes air daily during launch week and after that will air Thursdays to Tuesdays. Episodes will be available to watch online to subscribers with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $5.99 a month. A Peacock Premium Plus option is also available if you want to strip out ads completely and costs $11.99 per month on a rolling basis - or save an extra 17% on Premium Plus by purchasing an annual plan. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN – if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

How to watch Love Island USA season 6 from overseas

If you're abroad at any point during the series, you won't be able to watch Love Island USA from abroad due to geo-restrictions on the Peacock streaming service.

Thankfully, you can get round these blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's really easy-to-use software that makes your laptop, smartphone or streaming device think it's somewhere else entirely and also encrypts your internet traffic. We think NordVPN is the very best out there right now.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island USA season 6 from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to Peacock and watch Love Island USA season 6 live streams as if you were back at home

Can I watch Love Island USA 2024 for FREE in the UK?

While there is no definite release date for Love Island USA season 6 on ITVX (likely to avoid a clash with the UK iteration), we'd expect it to arrive before the summer's out. When it does, it'll be FREE to watch on the platform. US viewer in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Love Island USA from abroad. You can watch ITVX a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

Can I watch Love Island USA 2024 online for FREE in Australia?

While it hasn't been announced at the time of writing, we'd expect the 2024 series of Love Island USA season 6 to go out on the Aussie home of all things Love Island, Channel 9 and its on-demand 9Now service Down Under. 9Now is 100% free to watch – you just need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

Can I watch Love Island USA 2024 online in New Zealand?

While there's no announced arrival date for Love Island USA season 6, season 5 episodes were only a week behind the US on New Zealand's FREE streaming service, so we'd expect something similar this year. That means you'll be able to stream Love Island USA 2024 online for free on TVNZ+. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ+ while away from home.

How to watch Love Island USA season 6 in Canada

New Love Island USA season 6 episodes will land on Crave in Canada the same time as the US, Tuesday, June 11. Crave plans start from CA$9.99 a month up to CA$22 per month for 4K, ad-free streaming. If you're an American traveling north of the border and want to watch on Peacock, you can do so with a VPN.

What you need to know about Love Island USA 2024

When is Love Island USA 2024 out? Love Island USA season 6 starts on Tuesday, June 11 with daily episodes across the first week. Following episodes will continue to be released every day, excluding Wednesdays.

Love Island USA 2024 trailer

Who are the islanders of Love Island USA 2024? Kordell Beckham , 21, from Houston, Texas

, 21, from Houston, Texas JaNa Craig , 29, from Las Vegas, Nevada

, 29, from Las Vegas, Nevada Aaron Evans , 26, from Marbella, Spain

, 26, from Marbella, Spain Leah Kateb , 24, from Los Angeles, California

, 24, from Los Angeles, California Kaylor Martin , 22, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

, 22, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Serena Page , 24, from Houston, Texas

, 24, from Houston, Texas Rob Rausch , 25, from Florence, Alabama

, 25, from Florence, Alabama Coye Simmons , 28, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina

, 28, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina Hannah Smith , 26, from Concord, North Carolina

, 26, from Concord, North Carolina Kendall Washington, 27, from San Diego, California

Is there a Love Island USA 2024 spin-off? Maura Higgins hosts Love Island USA: Aftersun, a Peacock exclusive companion shows that will dish on the dirt on all the drama we've seen (and not seen) inside the Fijian villa.