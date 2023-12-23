Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live stream: how to watch boxing online – non-PPV, prices, fight time, full card

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live stream

You can find an Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live stream on DAZN, which has worldwide rights to Saturday's 10-round clash at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Joshua vs Wallin is a PPV in many countries, but DAZN has said this won't be the case everywhere. Full details on how to watch Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live streams just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, December 23 Start time (main card): 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT / 3am AEDT (Dec 24) Ringwalks: 6.45pm ET / 3.45pm PT / 11.45pm GMT / 10.45am AEDT (Dec 24) Live stream: DAZN (worldwide) Watch your local stream from overseas with ExpressVPN

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin preview

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin headlines a card that’s being billed as one of the most stacked events in boxing history at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, but despite “AJ” dominating the airwaves, his understated opponent is no slouch.

Two-time former unified world heavyweight champion Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) was forced to take stock after those infamous back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022, and the 6ft 6in British colossus has responded by getting much busier in the ring. This will be his third fight of the year, following a pair of low-key victories over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius. By contrast, in 2022, 2021 and 2020, Joshua only fought once.

Also standing at an imposing 6ft 6in, 33-year-old Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) the man nicknamed “All In” owing to his technical grace and tenacity, famously gave Tyson Fury one of his toughest ever challenges, cutting his right eye pretty severely in a hard-fought defeat. The Swede has held the WBA Continental heavyweight title, the European Union heavyweight title and the WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight title, but never challenged for one of the sport’s top prizes.

Joshua may believe he's given himself an edge over his rival by hiring Ben Davison, Fury’s former coach, as his trainer. However, it's worth noting that Fury dispensed with Davison's services shortly after the Wallin fight.

If Joshua does manage to overcome Wallin, there are murmurs that a long-rumoured time fight with Wilder could be in the offing. Not an easy one to predict though, as Wallin is a boxer with real pedigree, and opportunities like this one have been few and far between.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live stream from any location.

Can you watch Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin WITHOUT a PPV?

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin all over the world. It's a PPV affair in many countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand (more on this below). However, DAZN has said that viewers in select countries will be able to watch Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin with nothing more than a simple subscription to DAZN, which is fairly inexpensive in many places. At the time of writing, though, we're yet to pinpoint a market where a PPV fee isn't being charged. Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access you local DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below...

How to live stream Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin from outside your country

Watch an Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live stream in the USA, Canada, Australia and South America

You'll have to subscribe to DAZN and pay a PPV fee to watch Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin in many places, such as the US, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. A DAZN sub in the US will set you back $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year, and you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee of $39.99 to watch Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin. It's a similar picture in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month, and the Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin PPV price is set at US$39.99 on top. Viewers in Ireland will have to pay €19.99 for a subscription and US$21.99 for the PPV. For Aussies a subscription costs AU$13.99 per month with the PPV priced at US$21.99, and for those in New Zealand, it's NZ$14.99 with the PPV costing US$21.99. Note: If you're in Argentina, Chile or Colombia you need to download the DAZN app from Google Play or the Apple App Store and sign up from there, rather than via a web browser.

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live stream in the UK

Boxing fans in the UK have a dilemma, as the Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin fight is being shown on both DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office. Whichever service you go with, you'll have to pay a £19.99 PPV fee. But which should you choose? The TNT Sports PPV comes with no obligations. All you need to cough up is that £19.99 PPV fee. As well as Sky and Virgin Media, you'll be able to watch Joshua vs Wallin online, on the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay. With DAZN, you need to pay that £19.99 PPV fee on top of a subscription, which would normally cost £9.99 per month on a 12-month contract, or £19.99 month-to-month. However, anyone who buys the PPV will get a one-month subscription for £5. Commit to a 12-month plan and you'll get your first month for 1p. It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the UK that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here. Outside the UK this weekend? Don't forget you'll need to use a VPN to access your DAZN account when travelling abroad.

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Anthony Joshua Otto Wallin Nationality British Swedish Date of birth October 15, 1989 November 21, 1990 Height 6' 6" 6' 5.5" Reach 82" 78" Total fights 29 28 Record 26-3 (23 KOs) 26-1 (14 KOs)

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin full card

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin – Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker – Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol (c) vs Lyndon Arthur – WBA light heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller – Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia (c) vs Ellis Zorro – IBF cruiserweight title

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark de Mori – Heavyweight

Agit Kabayel (c) vs Arslanbek Makhmudov – European heavyweight title

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa – Heavyweight