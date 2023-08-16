Netflix’s Autumn 2023 movie schedule – here’s 7 you shouldn't miss

We might be more than halfway through the year, but Netflix still has plenty of major releases slated for the rest of 2023. The list includes everything from epic space operas to crime dramas to psychological thrillers – there's even Adam Sandler as a lizard! What more could you want?!

While Netflix has naturally delayed the release of some movies amid the writers' and actors' strike, including Millie Bobby Brown’s fantasy epic Damsel, there’s still plenty to pick from over the coming months.

With dozens of new Netflix movies scheduled to launch over the next four months of 2023, we’ve rounded up the ones worth paying attention to most. We've also included their respective release dates so you know exactly when to check in on the best streaming service.

Fair Play (October 13)

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich headline this erotic thriller that follows a newly engaged couple whose forbidden relationship is pushed to the brink when one of them gets an unexpected promotion. Best known for her directional work on hit TV shows like Suits, which has become a huge Netflix hit, and Ballers, Fair Play is the first feature film from Chloe Dormont.

Pain Hustlers (October 27)

(Image credit: Brian Douglas/Netflix)

Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts director David Yates steps away from magical franchises for Pain Hustlers, a new crime drama based on the 2022 book of the same name. Emily Blunt plays Liza Drake, a single mom described as someone “at the end of her rope” before meeting pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (played by Chris Evans) who introduces her to a dangerous racketeering scheme.

Ballerina (October – expected)

(Image credit: Netflix)

No, this is not the Ana de Armas-led John Wick spinoff. Instead, we have a new Korean action movie from Chung-Hyun Lee that reunites Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area stars Jeon Jong Soo and Kim Ji Hoon. Driven by revenge, former bodyguard Ok-Joo takes vengeance and shows how ruthless she can be as she risks her life for her dear friend.

The Killer (November 10)

(Image credit: Netflix)

A psychological action thriller from David Fincher that stars Michael Fassbender? Yes, please. The Killer tells the story of an assassin who begins to psychologically crack as he develops a conscience, even as his clients continue to demand his skills. Big things are expected from the Fight Club director, which we rank as one of the best David Fincher movies.

Leo (November 21)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adam Sandler turns his talents to the world of musicals in Leo, a new animated comedy about school pets trying to escape a mean substitute teacher in Florida. Backed up by a supporting cast of Bill Burr, Jason Alexander, Cecily Strong and Rob Schneider, Leo also features the voices of Sandler’s wife and kids: Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler and Jackie Sandler. A family film in more ways than one.

Leave the World Behind (December 8)

(Image credit: JoJo Whilden/Netflix)

Based on the novel by Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind has some real star power with Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon all part of the main cast. The premise is about a family vacation on Long Island that is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world. Interestingly, Barack and Michelle Obama serve as executive producers.

Rebel Moon (December 22)

Zack Snyder is back! This time switching up superheroes for space. Rebel Moon is Netflix’s big holiday release as a small peaceful colony on the outskirts of the galaxy is targeted by the insidious Imperium. Inspired by Seven Samurai, the epic action sci-fi stars Sofia Boutella and is planned to be the first in a new film trilogy.