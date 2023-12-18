Netflix’s live-action One Piece anime remake was so successful, Netflix plans to remake it as an... anime

You've got to love the entertainment industry: One Piece, one of the best Netflix shows based on the hugely popular manga turned anime, has been such a hit for the streamer that it's going to make the live-action series again but this time as, er, an anime.

The upcoming Netflix show called The One Piece – note the new definitive article at the front of the title – is already in production although a release date hasn't yet been announced.

Details of what could be the best Netflix anime show are still very sketchy, but on Sunday (December 17) the streamer announced that it's working with the animation studio Wit Studio on a brand new anime adaptation of the long-running, much loved saga. Wit Studio is the team behind Spy X Family and Attack on Titan.

As for The One Piece, it's a new take on a story that to fans will be very familiar already. It's in development alongside a second season of the live action version and a brand new adaptation of another huge hit.

What will the One Piece anime be about?

According to Netflix, while the show starts at the same point as both the manga and the live-action version, it will be "distinct from the TV anime series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years". It will "provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue saga."

One Piece season two of the live-action series has already been greenlit after a hugely successful first season, and Netflix has announced another big adaptation of another Eiichiro Oda manga, Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation. The tale centers on Ryuma, a samurai who must battle a monstrous dragon with astonishing power.

Unlike One Piece, which is a long-running saga, this particular manga was a "one-shot" – a single story rather than an ongoing epic adventure. But there's plenty more One Piece for Netflix to make. That manga has spawned fourteen theatrical films so far as well as over 1,000 anime episodes so far, so Netflix's animated and live-action adventures may continue for a long time to come.