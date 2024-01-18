First trailer for The Vince Staples Show suggests it's the genre-bending, oddball series Netflix needed

If you loved Donald Glover's Atlanta, Netflix may have just the genre-bending show for you: The Vince Staples Show, which comes to the streamer the day after Valentine's Day, looks to be exactly the kind of weird show we love to see.

As you'll see from the trailer, a lot seems to be happening in Staples' life. When his girlfriend asks him how his day has gone, flashbacks show him getting bailed out of jail, hating on a mascot, getting yelled at by a fast food worker, dodging bullets and getting recognised during a bank robbery.

So who exactly is Vince Staples? You may know the Long Beach rapper for his music and collaboration with Odd Future, but according to Netflix there's even more: "He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not?"

Stop us if you've heard this one before

A reality-warping, self-aware scripted show with a rapper at the centre? Of course it's going to make you think of Atlanta. But The Vince Staples Show looks like it has more in common with another show, the... Vince Staples Show. That was a short-lived show made for Facebook in 2019. However, the Netflix version looks to be bigger, bolder and a lot weirder.

The Netflix show will be five episodes, and it's a Limited Series which is Netflix-speak for there being no plans to make any more episodes just yet. The cast includes Vanessa Bell Calloway (This Is Us, Coming To America) and Andrea Ellsworth (#BlackAF, Gentefied) in recurring roles, and there will also be appearances by Naté Jones, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg and Myles Bullock.

For now, all we have to go on is the trailer and on that basis this looks like it's going to be an enormously entertaining watch on the best streaming service. We'll find out for sure on February 15 when The Vince Staples Show becomes available to stream.