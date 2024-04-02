5 new movies on Netflix in April 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

One of the best things about new titles arriving on the best streaming services is that you get to add more movies to your watch list, and Netflix has some great new arrivals with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

We’ve compiled a list of five movies that we think are great options for your April entertainment, spanning a range of different genres and decades. In addition to two documentary features, slipping into the list is an Oscar-winning sports drama, an action-drama with a fantastic soundtrack, and a George Lucas-directed coming-of-age story from the 1970s.

All five movies make great additions to Netflix’s library, and have a good claim to be in our list of best Netflix movies. To see which new arrivals we think are worth the watch, we’ve listed them for you below.

American Graffiti (1973)

RT score: 95%

Director: George Lucas

Runtime: 110 minutes

Age rating: PG

Available to stream from: April 1

A high-school drama from the director of Star Wars (1977) and the producer of The Godfather (1972) follows a group of friends as they spend their last night together as freshly graduated high-school students. Set in the 1960s at the height of rock n’ roll, it stars Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, Richard Dreyfuss, and Cindy Williams in their breakout roles as teenagers cruising their town one last time before heading their separate ways to college. It’s a coming-of-age story that paved the way for modern high school comedy-dramas, earning numerous Oscar nods, including Best Picture.

Baby Driver (2017)

RT score: 92%

Director: Edgar Wright

Runtime: 113 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: April 1

A movie with a respectable RT score and a ridiculously good soundtrack, Edgar Wright knew exactly what he wanted to achieve with Baby Driver. Ansel Elgort stars as Baby, a skilled and hearing-impaired getaway driver who turns to music to make his sweet escapes. But when he meets Debora (Lily James), he begins to question whether his life of crime is fulfilling enough. After being forced into a new job by his crime boss, Baby is pushed right to the edge just as he's hoping to break free.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

King Richard (2021)

RT score: 90%

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Runtime: 146 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Available to stream from: April 24

Not only does King Richard have a high RT score, but Will Smith took home the Oscar for Best Actor in 2022 – the second most-memorable thing he did that night, unbelievably. This biopic follows Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, and his determination to make stars out of his daughters, with a 78-page plan to prove it. Starting from their home in Compton, the story of how two sporting legends started their careers is more than just a compelling sports drama, but a story of utmost resilience.

Blackfish (2013)

RT score: 99%

Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Runtime: 83 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Available to stream from: April 4

Blackfish is a documentary that hit a soft spot with viewers when it was released in 2013, letting audiences in on the story of famous killer whale Tilikum who was responsible for the deaths of three people – including a killer whale trainer. Tilikum’s story is an insight to the brutal realities of the sea park world and the consequences of keeping intelligent animals in captivity.