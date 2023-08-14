Indiana Jones 5 gets a possible streaming release date, but not for Disney Plus

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be available to stream at home from August 29, according to a new report.

Per Whentostream.com, Harrison Ford's final outing as the iconic archaeologist is coming to digital platforms two days before this month ends. That means Indy's latest adventure will be available to rent or buy on these platforms, and won't be streamable on Disney Plus just yet.

The Lucasfilm-developed film only arrived in theaters on June 30, so it's a bit early to expect it to launch on one of the world's best streaming services. TechRadar has reached out to Disney for an official comment on the movie's reported digital release date and its possible Disney Plus arrival. We'll update this article if we receive a response.

"Put my latest adventure on Disney Plus, you cowards!" (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Disney and Lucasfilm, the movie's two production studios, had high hopes for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ahead of its theatrical release. Billed as one of the most anticipated new movies of 2023, Ford's last hurrah as Jones was expected to be a thrilling story that would cap off the character's time on the big screen.

However, like some other Disney-developed movies to arrive this year, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Little Mermaid, Indiana Jones 5 underperformed at the box office. The pulpy action-adventure flick pulled in just $370.7 million globally – a hugely underwhelming figure that resulted in Indy 5 being labeled a box office bomb. Per industry insider estimates, the film needed to bank $600 million to break even. Clearly, it failed to do that.

Really, The Dial of Destiny's disappointing ticket sales shouldn't have come as a big surprise. Critical reception to the movie was mixed following its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, though its 69% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes suggested it wasn't as bad as first observers made it out to be. Indiana Jones 5 is currently sitting on a positive 88% audience score on the same website, too, so those who have seen it thought it was a good watch. Still, it clearly didn't do enough to lure audiences to theaters, which can't be said for the cultural phenomenon known as Barbenheimer, which has seen Barbie and Oppenheimer earn almost $1.2 billion and nearly $700 million respectively during their box office runs.

When will Indiana Jones 5 be released on Disney Plus?

Indy 5 failed to set the box office alight earlier this year. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

We don't know yet. Usually, Disney releases its movies on its primary streaming service three months after their initial theatrical run. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3, for example, arrived on Disney Plus on August 2, almost exactly three months since its May 3 arrival in cinemas.

However, The Little Mermaid is set to debut on Disney Plus later than we expected. The live-action remake of Ariel's adventure launched in theaters on May 30, but isn't coming to the platform until September 6. Sure, based on the usual three-month gap between a movie's theatrical release and Disney Plus launch, that's only a week later than we would've thought. Even so, it's still slightly later than initially anticipated, so Disney's supposed three-month rule isn't a hard and fast one.

If – and it's a big if – Disney sticks to that plan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny would debut on Disney Plus around September 30. Whentostream.com, though, suggests it'll only be out before 2023 ends. In short: wait for Disney's official confirmation on Indy 5's Disney Plus release before you jump to conclusions.

For more Indiana Jones-based coverage, read up on everything we know about the forthcoming Indiana Jones videogame. Alternatively, find out which new Disney Plus movies it'll join on the platform when it eventually arrives.