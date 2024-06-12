Max just gave a big TV show update for Harry Potter, The Batman spinoff and Euphoria season 3 – here’s what you need to know

Max has recently confirmed some exciting developments for its biggest upcoming titles, including The Batman’s spinoff show The Penguin , the highly-anticipated Harry Potter series as well as the return of hit HBO show Euphoria season three .

In an interview with Variety , chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content Casey Bloys confirmed that The Penguin will be arriving on the streamer in September this year, and that development was underway for both the untitled Harry Potter series and next season of one of the best Max shows , Euphoria.

What’s coming up on Max?

Speaking about the new projects, Bloys said: “One of the advantages that I think we have as a company, putting aside HBO for a second, is all the Warner Bros. IP.

“After House of the Dragon season two , the next big tentpole series that we have coming up will be The Penguin with Colin Farrell. That is coming out of Matt Reeves’ The Batman and it’s fantastic. Just like Peacemaker came out of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad it’s a really good example of what you can do. That’ll be in September.”

Elsewhere, the planned Harry Potter series is in early development, with Max executives still hearing writers’ proposals. We currently don’t have a release date or casting information for that one, but it is definitely one to watch out for.

Bloys added: “And then obviously, the Harry Potter series further down the line. We’re still in the process of working with writers on their takes.”

Finally, Euphoria season 3 is on the horizon and will have the same core cast including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer. Bloys teased that series creator Sam Levinson doesn’t want it set in high school anymore, so there will likely be a time jump.

While you wait for these shows, check out everything on Max in June and the latest Suicide Squad anime news to help you get the most out of your subscription.