4 Oscar-winning movies coming to Max in April 2024

April 2024 is looking to be an exciting month for streaming – especially if you're a Max subscriber. Not only is Max one of the best streaming services, but it's a movie buff's best friend, and these four Oscar winners are essentially to every watch list.

We've selected four movies coming to Max in April 2024 with Oscar wins to their names, including a rom-com set in Tokyo, a Darren Aronofsky thriller, a biopic from the mind of David Fincher, and an A24 drama that made a big impression on movie fans this year.

These four films show that Max is very fond of Oscar winners – and you can find more of them in our list of best Max movies.

Lost in Translation (2003)

Director: Sofia Coppola

Runtime: 102 minutes

Age rating: R

Available on: April 1

Sofia Coppola earned her first Oscar win with her feature Lost in Translation, taking home the award for Best Original Screenplay. Leading the story is Bob Harris (Bill Murray), a fading Hollywood actor in a midlife crisis when he travels to Tokyo to film a whisky commercial. He meets Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson), a college graduate who is left by herself while her husband is on a job in the same city. Though their ages and lifestyles differ drastically, they start spending more time together to deal with the cultural barriers around them and their individual feelings of loss.

Black Swan (2010)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Runtime: 108 minutes

Age rating: R

Available on: April 1

Natalie Portman was named Best Actress at the 2011 Academy Awards for her thrilling performance as Nina, a ballerina whose life revolves around the art of dance. She's cast as the lead in a production of Swan Lake and is perfect for the White Swan role, while a competitive newcomer Lily (Mila Kunis) is everything needed for the role of the Black Swan. Their rivalry turns into a menacing relationship, and that mixed with the pressure of Nina's controlling mother, Nina forms a deeper connection with her dark side.

The Social Network (2010)

Director: David Fincher

Runtime: 120 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Available on: April 1

Another entry on our list that was awarded for its writing talents with a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Aaron Sorkin, in addition to Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Film Editing. The Social Network is a David Fincher masterpiece that recounts the events of how Facebook become a social and cultural phenomenon. Jesse Eisenberg plays Mark Zuckerberg, a Harvard student and computer whiz who, out of spite, creates a project that will change the face of communication. And it turns out that the spite has barely begun…

The Zone of Interest

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Runtime: 106 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Available on: April 5

The most recent entry in our list earned two Oscar wins at the 2024 Academy Awards, walking away with Best Sound and Best International Feature Film. With Jonathan Glazer in the director's seat, The Zone of Interest takes us to German-occupied Poland in 1943 and centres around SS officer and Auschwitz commander Rudolf (Christian Friedel) and his wife, Hedwig (Sandra Hüller). It's a brutal look at the banality of evil, filling every inch of space around the idyllic life they're building with the reality of the horrors.