What time does the Oscars 2024 start?

Lights, camera, confusion? A change to the 2024 Oscars start time has threatened to upstage the stars themselves at the 96th Academy Awards this weekend. In a move intended to boost viewing figures, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has broken with tradition and shifted the ceremony to 7pm ET, though Sunday also happens to be the day the clocks change in the US.

It's good news for most viewers, especially those based east of the west coast, because it means the jewel in the crown, the best picture award, will be presented significantly earlier than usual. Read on so you don't miss the battle between Oppenheimer, American Fiction, The Holdovers and The Zone of Interest.

When are the Oscars?

The 2024 Oscars are on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

What time does the Oscars start?

The 2024 Oscars ceremony starts one hour earlier than usual, at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 11pm GMT – 10am AEDT on Monday morning for Australians film fans.

Why is the Oscars time earlier this year?

The Oscars organisers haven't done the best job of putting word of the early start out there, especially as Sunday, March 10 also happens to be the first day of daylight saving time in the US, but they're hoping for it to boost viewing figures.

Past ceremonies have regularly topped 3 hours, so in its previous slot the biggest award of the night – Best Picture, which is always saved for last – has tended to be announced well after most viewers had gone to bed.

When does the Oscars start where I live?

Watching worldwide? Here are the Oscars start times around the world:

4pm PDT – Pacific Standard Time

5pm MDT – Mountain Standard Time

6pm CST – Mexico City, Mexico

6pm CDT – Central Standard Time

7pm EDT – Eastern Standard Time

7pm BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

11pm GMT – United Kingdom

12am CET – Central Europe (Mon, Mar 11)

(Mon, Mar 11) 1am SAST – South Africa (Mon, Mar 11)

(Mon, Mar 11) 3am GST – Dubai, UAE (Mon, Mar 11)

(Mon, Mar 11) 4.30am IST – New Delhi, India (Mon, Mar 11)

(Mon, Mar 11) 6am WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Mon, Mar 11)

(Mon, Mar 11) 7am CST – Beijing, China (Mon, Mar 11)

(Mon, Mar 11) 10am AEDT – Australia (Mon, Mar 11)

(Mon, Mar 11) 12pm NZDT – New Zealand (Mon, Mar 11)

When are the Oscars nominations announced?

The 2024 Oscars nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 23. Oppenheimer led the field with 13 nominations including Best Picture.

When is the Oscars pre-show?

The 2024 Oscars pre-show will begin half-an-hour ahead of the ceremony, at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 10.30pm GMT, which is 9.30am AEDT on Monday.

When is the Oscars Red Carpet?

The Oscars Red Carpet is the same as the pre-show. Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough will hosts the 30-minute segment from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 10.30pm GMT, which for viewers in Australia is 9.30am AEDT on Monday morning.

What time does the Oscars finish?

The Oscars are scheduled to finish at 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Sunday night, which is 2.30am GMT in the early hours of Monday morning for viewers in the UK, and 1.30pm AEDT on Monday afternoon in Australia.

When are the Oscars winners announced?

The 2024 Oscars running order of awards hasn't been revealed at the time of writing, but if it follows the same pattern as last year's ceremony, we'd expect it to go as follows:

Best Animated Film Best Supporting Actor Best Supporting Actress Best Documentary Best Live Action Short Film Best Cinematography Best Makeup and Hairstyling Best Costume Design Best International Film Best Documentary, Short Subject Best Animated Short Film Best Production Design Best Original Score Best Visual Effects Best Original Screenplay Best Adapted Screenplay Best Sound Best Original Song Best Editing Best Director Best Actor Best Actress Best Picture

When can I watch the Oscars movies?

Many of this year's nominees are already streaming on Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+...