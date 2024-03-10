Where to watch the Oscars 2024 — live stream and TV channels

Hollywood is about to hit the red carpet for the Oscars 2024. The 96th Academy Awards is free-to-air in the UK and Australia (see below). It will be live on ABC in the US. You can watch FREE Oscars live streams from anywhere in the world by using a VPN, such as PureVPN, to unblock your usual service. We'll show you how below.

From Ashley Graham's toe-curling back-and-forth with a dumbfounded Hugh Grant to the infamous Will Smith's slap, the Oscars always delivers drama. This year's Oscars nominees, like Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Barbie, will battle it out for gold statues from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Despite the ocean that lies between the films' respective awards nominations, #Barbenheimer is the 2024 Oscars' unofficial theme. Although, #PoorOppenheimer might be more appropriate, with Christopher Nolan's biopic more likely to face off against the fever dream that is Poor Things for best picture.

Movie buffs can watch Oscars 2024 live streams with coverage of the ceremony set to run from 7pm ET / 4pm PT to 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Sunday.

What TV channel is the Oscars 2024 on?

You can watch the Oscars 2024 on TV channels across the world. In the US, the Oscars is on ABC which you can get through your cable provider. In Canada, you'll need CTV.

In other countries, the Oscars is on free-to-air TV channels, such as ITV1 in the UK and and Channel 7 in Australia.

Where can I watch an Oscars live stream?

Most of the TV channels mentioned above will also have Oscars 2024 live streams too. You can head to ABC's website for the US stream. CTV has on on-demand service too.

For a free Oscars live stream, head to ITVX in the UK and the 7Plus streaming service in Australia.

Can I watch Oscars 2024 without cable?

There are a number of options for cable-cutting services in the US, many of which will allow you to watch the Oscars without cable on ABC. FuboTV is a very complete cable replacement service which offers ABC and a 7-day free trial.

Sling is a cheaper option which currently offers a 50% discount.

Sling TV includes ABC, Fox and NBC (select markets), plus FS1 and more among the 40+ channel lineup of its Sling Blue package. Sling Blue usually costs $45 per month, but you can get your first month half-price right now. Note that ABC, Fox and NBC are available in select markets.

Can I watch the Oscars on Netflix?

No. You can't watch the Oscars 2024 on Netflix but plenty of the Oscars 2024-nominated movies and performances are available to view on Netflix. These include NYAD, Maestro, May December, El Conde, Nimona, Rustin and more.

Can I watch the Oscars 2024 for free?

The great news this year is that you can watch the Oscars 2024 for free on some really good streaming services. We'll show you how to tune into the free coverage, even when you're away from home, just below.

Oscars free-to-air TV coverage

The Oscars 2024 is on free-to-air TV in the UK and Australia. These are the TV channels you need to watch the Oscars for free:

UK – ITV

Australia – Channel 7

Oscars 2024 free live streams

Best of all both of the free-to-air channels listed above are available to live stream too. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch a free Oscars live stream from anywhere:

ITVX – UK

7Plus – Australia

What that means is if you're based in the UK or Australia, but you're abroad right now, you don't have to miss out on the free coverage you'd be getting at home. All you need is a good VPN.

Watch Oscars 2024 from anywhere

Geo-blocking makes it tricky to watch your usual Oscars 2024 live stream when you're away from home but you can get round that problem with a VPN. A VPN can make it appear as if you're in any country you choose.

That means you can watch your free live stream from anywhere, and there's a great deal with one of the best VPNs just in time for the Oscars...

PureVPN is one of the best streaming VPNs, and effortlessly bypasses geo-blocks that'd otherwise keep you from accessing your usual Oscars stream. Whether you want to access international Netflix libraries, new Disney Plus content, or do a spot of binge-watching on Amazon Prime, PureVPN has you covered with servers exactly where you need them. The VPN boasts extensive coverage across the US, UK, Australia, and Japan—and connecting to a server only takes a single click.

How to use a VPN to stream the Oscars

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch the 2024 Oscars online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend PureVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. Australia for 7Plus.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the 7Plus website or app to watch the Oscars.