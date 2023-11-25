WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 live stream – watch WarGames now, PPV, TV channel

Watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 takes place on Saturday, 25 November at Rosemont, Illinois' AllState Arena! Fans in the US can watch the whole event live on Peacock for $1.99. In the UK, it's a £15 TNT Sports PPV. In Australia, Binge has a WWE Survivor Series live stream. Use a VPN to watch your stream securely from anywhere, if you're travelling. Full WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 streaming and TV info below.

Watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023: preview

For this year's WWE Survivor Series, WarGames once again takes centre-stage as this latest Premium Live Event features two such bouts which promise plentiful brutality.

To headline the 2023 Survivor Series, it's Drew McIntyre and the nefarious Judgment Day facing off against World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton.

In the other WarGames contest, WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY leads Damage CTRL into battle against Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi. With Damage CTRL having recently added Kairi Sane and Asuka to their ranks, the faction will surely be looking to make a major impact at what is the 37th edition of the WWE Survivor Series.

Follow our guide below to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames from anywhere in the world.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 in the US without cable

Watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 from outside your country

You'll be able to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out.

Watch a WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Peacock for the US.

How to watch Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 live stream in Canada

The best place to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 in Canada is WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to WWE Survivor Series, which gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday. The PLE pre-show starts one hour earlier. Traveling abroad? Then you can use this VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023: live stream WWE in the UK

TNT Sports is showing WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the TNT Sports Box Office, where it costs £14.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. It's a standard late/early start time for British fans, with the main action getting underway at 1am GMT on Sunday, November 26. The PLE pre-show commences one hour earlier.

How to watch a WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 live stream in Australia

As of 2023, Binge is the home of all things WWE in Australia, and you can watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 on the streaming service from 12pm AEST on Sunday. The PLE pre-show starts one hour earlier. Binge starts at AU$10 a month to watch on one screen in HD. Watching on two screens costs AU$16 a month, while four screens is AU$18. All customers get a 7-day FREE trial. All tiers include catch-up content, and Dolby Digital sound. No contract, cancel anytime. As well as WWE, Binge is streaming hundreds of huge new shows, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus and House of the Dragon.

Japan: watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 live streams

In Japan, you can watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 from 9am JST on Sunday morning. The PLE pre-show starts one hour earlier. You've guessed it... you can tune in to all things WWE via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years. Use a wrestling-friendly VPN to unblock your WWE stream from anywhere, if you are on holiday or outside your home country.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 in India

WWE fans in India can watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 on Sony Sports Network, with the action beginning at 6.30am IST on Sunday. If that's a little early for your liking, you can tune into WWE Network for a replay instead. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the action. A mobile-only plan costs Rs 599 for a year, while a LIV Premium plan costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home WWE coverage can just pick up a good wrestling VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

The best data plans to catch all the live action (India-only)

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 storylines

Away from the two titular WarGames matches, the 2023 Survivor Series offers up three contests that have plentiful intrigue surrounding them.

First up, Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley defends her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark. Stark has shown glimpses of promise since being promoted from NXT earlier this year, and this could well be a true coming out party for the hugely talented Utah native. Of course, regardless of how well Zoey does, it would take a brave person to bet against Ripley retaining the gold here.

Sticking with titles, and GUNTHER puts his Intercontinental Championship on the line against The Miz. Already, the Imperium leader is the longest-reigning IC Champ in WWE history, but The Miz will be looking to crown himself a record-setting nine-time Intercontinental Champion at WWE Survivor Series should he somehow topple De Ring General.

Rounding out the Survivor Series 2023 card, it's Santos Escobar taking on Carlito. With Santos having attacked Rey Mysterio and turned his back on the Latino World Order, it's down to Carlito to beat some respect into Escobar and dish out some revenge for the sidelined Rey-Rey.

WWE Surviror Series: WarGames 2023 wrestlers

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Cody Rhodes

Jey Uso

Sami Zayn

Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre

Damian Priest

Finn Balor

Dominik Mysterio

JD McDonagh

IYO SKY

Bayley

Kairi Sane

Asuka

Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair

Shotzi

Rhea Ripley

Zoey Stark

GUNTHER

The Miz

Santos Escobar

Carlito

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 card