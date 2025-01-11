Women's Ashes 2025 live stream: How to watch cricket online from anywhere for FREE

The Women’s Ashes sees two of the best teams in cricket go head-to-head. The multi-format battle is being held in Australia this year and should provide us with some explosive action.

The series features three T20s, three ODIs and a standalone test. The Aussies have dominated the Women’s Ashes in recent years. England have not won since the 2013-14 meeting. However, they did put some strong performances at home in 2023, particularly in the shorter formats and play an aggressive style under coach Jon Lewis. It all gives them hope heading into this latest battle.

In Heather Brooke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Sophie Ecclestone, the visitors boast plenty of talent and experience. There is no doubt though that the home side are the favorites. Beth Mooney was one of the top scorers in 2024 and they are led by the always-impressive Alyssa Healy. Those in baggy green will not want to let the home fans down.

Read on to find out how you can catch the Women's Ashes 2025 around the world, as well as the streaming services you need to watch cricket online, potentially for FREE.

Watch Women's Ashes 2025 for FREE

Australians are very lucky! You can watch the Australia vs England live stream in the Women's Ashes for FREE via Network Seven and its online 7plus stream service

If you're an Aussie abroad you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual service.

How to watch Women's Ashes 2025 live streams from anywhere

If you try to start streaming the Women's Ashes 2025 on your normal streaming service when overseas, you'll soon discover that you can't. That's because broadcasters block you from watching when abroad due to rights reasons.

But there is a way to tune in regardless. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your device into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home cricket coverage – assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Women's Ashes 2025 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Women's Ashes cricket online in the US

Dedicated streaming service Willow TV has long been the place to get most of your cricket streaming action Stateside. It carries pretty much all of the world's major tournaments from around the globe and Australia vs England in the Women's Ashes 2025 is no exception. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available as a standalone streaming service directly or from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. If you don't have the channel on cable, a good option is cord-cutting streaming service Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 per month. If you don't, you can also subscribe to its Desi Binge Plus plan for $15 a month, which includes Willow TV in its line-up of India-focussed channels and you can try with a 3-day FREE trial.

Watch cricket on Sling TV: try 3 days for FREE

OTT service Sling features Willow TV – which broadcasts the vast majority of major world cricket matches in the US – on its Desi Binge Plus plan. You can subscribe to it as a standalone package (i.e. you don't also need a standard Sling base package) and it costs a very reasonable $15 per month. But the great news is that you can try Desi Binge Plus absolutely free with the service's 3-day trial!

How to watch Women's Ashes cricket online in the UK

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is carrying the Women's Ashes 2025 and is available to watch with rolling monthly plans costing £30.99 via Discovery+ Premium. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above. The BBC is offering free in-play and post-match video highlights via the BBC Sport website and app

How to watch Women's Ashes 2025 online and on TV in Australia

AU$25 at Kayo Sports You can watch the Women's Ashes 2025 on Network Seven (and its online 7plus service), with the action also shown on Fox and Kayo. Fox and Kayo is often where international cricket is shown online in Australia, with recent Test and ODI series making their way to these premium services. Kayo costs from just $25 a month and has a wide and varied menu of other sports, too. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch Women's Ashes online in India

In the cricket-mad nation of India. Star Sports and its Hotstar app is where you need to go see Australia vs England in the Women's Ashes. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start from just Rs 499. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home coverage can just pick up our favorite cricket VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Women's Ashes in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place for Kiwis to go to get the Women's Ashes action. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, the cricket is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. The standard price of a Sky Sport Now pass is $24.99 per week and $44.99 per month. Free-to-air TVNZ shows the occasional game, but Sky Sport will be the first port-of-call for cricket for most competitions.

How to watch Women's Ashes in Canada

As in the USA, those in Canada can watch the Women's Ashes 2025 on Willow.

Women's Ashes 2025 Schedule

Saturday, 11 January: First ODI - 11.30 pm GMT/ 6.30 pm ET/ 3.3pm PT/10.30 am AEDT (Sun), North Sydney Oval

Monday, 13 January: Second ODI - 11.05 pm GMT/ 6.05 pm ET/ 3.05 pm PT/10.05 am AEDT (Tues), CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

Wednesday 15 January: 11.05 pm GMT/ 6.05 pm ET/ 3.05pm PT/10.05 am AEDT (Thurs), Ninja Stadium, Hobart

Monday, 20 January: First T20 - 8.40 am GMT/3.40 am ET/12.40 am PT/7.40 pm AEDT, Sydney Cricket Ground

Thursday, 23 January: Second T20 - 8.40 am GMT/3.40 am ET/12.40 am PT/7.40 pm AEDT, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Saturday, 25 January: Third T20 - 8.40 am GMT/3.40 am ET/12.40 am PT/7.40 pm AEDT (08:10 GMT), Adelaide Oval

Thursday, 30 January-2 February: One-off Test - 03.30am GMT, 10.30 pm ET (Weds)/7.30am PT (Weds) 2.30 pm AEDT, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Women's Ashes 2025 Squads

Australia

ODIs: Alyssa Healy (captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

T20s: Alyssa Healy (captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Test: TBC

England

ODIs: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

T20s: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Test: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

When is Australia vs England Women's Ashes 2025? The Women's Ashes begins on Saturday, January 11 2025 at 11.30 pm GMT/ 6.30 pm ET/ 3.3pm PT/10.30 am AEDT (Sunday). The final match in the multi-format series begins on Tuesday, January 30.

Can I watch Australia vs England for free? Yes! The Women's Ashes are available for FREE in Australia vs Network Seven and its online 7plus stream service If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

Can I watch Australia vs England Women's Ashes 2025 on my mobile? Yes, most cricket broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.