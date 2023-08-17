How to watch The Winter King online: live stream new King Arthur drama for free anywhere

How to watch The Winter King online

The Winter King will stream exclusively on MGM+ in the US from Sunday, August 20. If you’re new to the service you'll be entitled to a 7-day free trial. In Australia, it will be available to stream on Stan. UK viewers will have to wait for it to arrive on ITVX in late 2023. Use a VPN to watch The Winter King from anywhere if you're travelling away from home.

The Winter King season 1 preview

The upcoming historical fantasy is an adaptation of the Warlord Chronicles trilogy from Sharpe and The Last Kingdom author Bernard Cornwell, and comes from Bad Wolf, the production company behind His Dark Materials and the forthcoming series of Doctor Who.

The series, set in a warring and brutal 5th century Britain, follows Arthur Pendragon (Iain De Caestecker, Agents of SHIELD), the illegitimate son of tyrant King Uther (Eddie Marsan, Ray Donovan), as he returns from exile to rise from outcast to legend. This grittier take on the Arthurian legend promises a vain and unpopular Lancelot, Merlin (Nathaniel Martello-White, Small Axe) as a missing druid priest and a scheming, power-hungry Guinevere (Jordan Alexandra, Boiling Point).

The 10-episode series has been written for the screen by Kate Brooke (A Discovery of Witches) and Ed Whitmore (Steeltown Murders) and also stars Ellie James (Giri/Haji) as Merlin’s priestess Nimue, Valane Kane (Gangs of London) as Arthur’s half-sister Morgan and Daniel Ings (The Gold) as his close friend Owain. Read on for full details on how to watch The Winter King online, from anywhere.

How to watch The Winter King online in the US without cable

The Winter King arrives on MGM+ in the US on August 20. There will be a new episode available every Sunday following that. There are ten episodes in total. The first episode is FREE to watch but you'll need a subscription to watch the rest of the season. MGM+ costs from $5.99 a month and new users get a 7-day FREE trial. Travelling outside the US? No problem. Use a VPN to unblock MGM+ and watch The Winter King from overseas.

How to watch The Winter King from outside your country

For those of you who are away from home, abroad, when The Winter King airs, you'll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are.

Use a VPN to watch The Winter King from anywhere

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch The Winter King

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. US for MGM+.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's stream - in this case, head to MGM+.

How to watch The Winter King online in Australia

Stan is the place to watch all episodes of The Winter King in Australia. The streaming service costs from AU$10 a month and new users get a 30-day free trial.

Can I watch The Winter King online in Canada?

There's still no official word on a release date or TV channel for The Winter King in Canada. Fingers crossed for more news soon. Don't forget that US nationals travelling north can watch all episodes on MGM+ using a VPN.

Can I watch The Winter King for FREE in the UK?

The Winter King is due to be released on ITVX in 'late 2023'. The exact date is still TBC. In the meantime, US nationals visiting the UK can watch all episodes on MGM+ using a VPN.

The Winter King season 1, episode guide