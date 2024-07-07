How to watch The Turkish Detective online from anywhere

London Met detective Mehmet Suleyman (Ethan Kai) embodies both the joys and strains of west meeting east in The Turkish Detective, an eight-part crime drama set in the sprawling metropolis of Istanbul. Welcomed with open arms by young-at-heart inspector Çetin Ikmen (Haluk Bilginer) and with suspicion by his protege detective Ayşe Farsakoğlu (Yasemin Kay Allen), here's where to watch The Turkish Detective online for free – from anywhere.

Premiere: Sunday, July 7 at 9pm BST
TV Channel: BBC Two
Watch free: on BBC iPlayer (free with TV license)

Don't be fooled by his grizzled appearance and questionable realtionship with the bottle; Çetin's childlike spirit hasn't been broken by the job yet. His so-called superiors on the other hand... In spite of his devotion to the city and its people, however, he feels compelled to take the next step before his powers wane.

Ayşe is more than ready to step out as a leader in her own right, but the arrival of laser-focused Mehmet represents a real threat to her position in the hierarchy. There's no way she's letting this hotshot Londoner enfeeble her without a fight.

Based on the series of bestselling novels by Barbara Nadel, The Turkish Detective exposes the glitzy overclass and the grimy underbelly of Istanbul, unravelling murder cases, false motives and top-secret operations along the way.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Turkish Detective from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Turkish Detective free online

The Turkish Detective is an eight-part series that premieres on BBC Two at 9pm BST on Sunday, July 7. Episodes air at the same time each Sunday and Monday. The show is also available to live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch The Turkish Detective on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch The Turkish Detective but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch The Turkish Detective from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer

Can you watch The Turkish Detective in the US?

At the time of writing, any plans to make The Turkish Detective available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Turkish Detective on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Can you watch The Turkish Detective in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if The Turkish Detective will arrive in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch The Turkish Detective in Australia?

Any plans to make The Turkish Detective available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Turkish Detective on BBC iPlayer from abroad.