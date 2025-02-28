How to watch the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade online – live stream LGBTQIA+ Pride event from anywhere
The 2025 parade will feature Big Brother's Courtney Act and over 200 floats
- Watch free on iView (Australia restricted)
- Unlock iView and watch anywhere with NordVPN
- Sydney Mardi Gras Parade 2025 on Saturday, March 1
- Starts 7.30pm AEDT / 8.30am GMT / 3.30am ET
Watch the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade, one of the biggest cultural events of the year in Australia, to see Courtney Act, ABCQueer's Mon Shafter and over 200 floats. The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade is set to shimmy and shake its way up Oxford Street and you’re invited to the party!
Here's how you can watch Sydney Mardi Gras Parade online for FREE and from anywhere with NordVPN.
The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade is one of the biggest LGBTQIA+ events in the world and the largest Pride event in Oceania, with the queer community taking over downtown Sydney for a colorful, vibrant and proud celebration.
The parade started in 1978 as a celebration after a protest commemorating the Stonewall riots, and it's since grown into a large-scale official event, and one of the biggest tourist events in Sydney.
This year, the parade is set to feature over 200 floats, including LGBTQIA+SB First Nations communities and the activists who led the first-ever parade, plus over 10,000 people marching on foot through the Sydney streets towards Hyde Park.
With the whole spectacular parade streaming live on TV, here's how you can watch the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade from anywhere.
Watch Sydney Mardi Gras Parade for free in Australia
In Australia, the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade will be streamed live on ABC on TV and on their iView streaming service, which is totally free to watch.
Coverage is set to start at 7.30pm AEDT.
Abroad? Download NordVPN to unlock iView and watch the free stream from anywhere in the world – more details just below.
Use a VPN to watch the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade from anywhere
If you're abroad, you may not be able to access ABC iView to watch the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade due to geo-restrictions.
Thankfully, you can get round these blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's really easy-to-use software that makes your laptop, smartphone or streaming device think it's back home and also encrypts your internet traffic, allowing you to watch your usual stream from anywhere. We think NordVPN is the very best VPN out there right now.
Use a VPN to watch the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade around the world
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like there are any official Sydney Mardi Gras Parade live streams anywhere outside of Australia.
However, if you're an Aussie abroad and you want to catch a vibrant slice of home, you can still tune in to the free iView live stream by using a VPN – we recommend NordVPN.
What else is happening at the Sydney Mardi Gras Festival?
The huge parade is the core event, but these days Mardi Gras in Sydney has become a whole festival, with loads of supporting events, parties, and concerts.
You can visit the Sydney Mardi Gras Festival website for the full programme of events.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
