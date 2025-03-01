South Africa vs England live stream: Watch ICC Champions Trophy online (it's free)

Stream SA vs ENG free on Tamasha (Pakistan restricted)

Starts 9am GMT / 2pm PKT on Saturday, March 1

If you can see beyond the dusty fallout of the latest English white-ball crisis, South Africa vs England is a game with plenty riding on it. The Proteas are locked in a three-way battle for a place in the knockouts, and they'll want to secure their spot in positive fashion at the Karachi National Stadium

Thanks to their dominant, NRR-boosting victory over Afghanistan in their opener, the Proteas are in the driving seat. The match between Afghanistan and Australia was suspended on Friday, meaning Australia are safely through to the semi-finals.

Amid the inquest, it's worth remembering that both of England's defeats were down-to-the-wire thrillers, and if this is indeed to be the end for Jos Buttler, his teammates will be treating this like a final.

Here's a quick guide to how to watch the South Africa vs England live stream from anywhere and for free.

How to watch South Africa vs England live streams for free

South Africa vs England in the ICC Champions Trophy is free in Pakistan, and you can watch live streams on both Tamasha and PTV Sports.

Not in Pakistan right now? Use NordVPN to unlock geo-restricted streams when away from home.

How to watch South Africa vs England live streams from anywhere

Although South Africa vs England is free to watch on Tamasha and PTV Sports, these websites are only available in Pakistan.

Cricket lovers traveling or working outside Pakistan will need to use a VPN to access the free ICC Champions Trophy streams.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is one you can rely on to unblock and stream the cricket.

Traveling abroad and locked out of your usual streaming service? Use NordVPN to watch your usual cricket stream from anywhere. We test all the providers and we rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for safer browsing and easy access to your favorite streams.

How to watch South Africa vs England live streams online in the US

You can watch South Africa vs England live online on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Not got cable? No problem – Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on their website.

If you have access to Willow but are currently out of the country, you can use NordVPN to log in to all your home subscriptions and watch South Africa vs England as normal.

Watch South Africa vs England live streams in the UK

South Africa vs England, along with every game of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket in the UK. Sky Sports packages cost from £22 a month.

You can also stream on the go with Sky Go.

Out of the country? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch South Africa vs England live streams in Australia

The South Africa vs England match will be shown on Prime Video in Australia, with coverage also available in Hindi.

Amazon Prime currently has three plans on offer: Monthly plan with ads (AU$9.99), monthly plan without ads (AU$12.98), and the yearly plan (AU$79)

Going to be outside Oz during the tournament? Simply download NordVPN to access Prime Video from overseas, without being blocked.

How to watch South Africa vs England live streams in India

Saturday's South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy game will be televised on Star and Network 18 channels, with free live streams available on JioStar app.

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (capt), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

England

Jos Buttler (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Mark Wood

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

Group A

February 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi)

February 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai)

February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

Group B

February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi)

February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

March 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final 1 - A1 v B2 (Dubai)

March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)

Final

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)