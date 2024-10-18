How to watch Scull vs Shishkin: live stream IBF super middleweight title online for FREE

The Scull vs Shishkin live stream tops the bill in Falkansee, Germany as a battle of unbeaten fighters William Scull and Vladimir Shishkin meet for the vacant IBF super middleweight world title. Below we have all the info on how to watch Scull vs Shishkin from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and start times.

Scull will be determined to put on a show and prove why Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez decided to relinquish his IBF super middleweight world title rather than fight the wily Cuban. After a significant amateur pedigree comprising over 300 fights, the unbeaten Scull turned pro in 2016 in Argentina and has fought out of Berling, Germany since 2019, gradually moving up the world rankings to be the IBF's number one contender.

Shishkin moved from native Russia to the fable Kronk gym in Detroit – home of Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward – to follow his dream. After patiently working his way up to world number two with the IBF, now he's got his chance. A big hitter, with good skills, the unbeaten 33-year-old is a man with a plan. “After the fight, I’ll be calling out ‘Ginger Boy,’” he said recently, referring to Canelo.

Can Scull prove why Canelo was so keen to avoid him? Here's where to watch Scull vs Shishkin boxing live streams online from anywhere, including a free option.

How to watch Scull vs Shishkin for FREE

Fight fans in Germany are in for a treat because you can watch a Scull vs Shishkin live stream FREE on Bild+, with the main event set to get underway at 10pm CET / 9pm / 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

The undercard will also be available on a free live stream via fight promoters Agon Sports Events' YouTube channel.

Remember, if you're traveling away from Germany at the minute, you'll need a VPN to avoid being geo-blocked. NordVPN is one we recommend.

Can you watch Scull vs Shishkin live streams in the US, UK and around the world?

At the time of press, the Scull vs Shishkin hadn't been picked up by many broadcasters around the world, with Bild+ option mentioned above the only one we could find.

We will keep checking in the buildup to fight night, though, and will update this article should a late deal be struck.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 William Scull Vladimir Shishkin Nationality Cuban Russian Date of birth June 6, 1992 July 26, 1991 Height 6' 0" 6' 1" Reach 73" 73" Total fights 22 16 Record 22-0 (9 KOs) 16-0 (10 KOs)

When does Scull vs Shishkin start? The card begins at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST Saturday, October 19, that's 3am AEDT on Sunday, October 20. The main event ringwalks are set for 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm BST on Saturday, that's 6am AEDT on Sunday.

What is the full card for the Scull vs Shishkin live stream? William Scull vs. Vladimir Shishkin, IBF super middleweight title Dusan Veletic vs. Tomas Salek, heavyweight Sanel Hasanovic vs. Christian Demaj, heavyweight Vincenzo Gualtieri vs. TBA, middleweight

How long has Scull been waiting for his world title shot? William Scull has waited since 2022 to get his title shot, and when Canelo eventually went elsewhere, the strap was vacated. He'll want to use his amateur pedigree to box and move.