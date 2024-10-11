Inoue vs Tsutsumi live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

The Inoue vs Tsutsumi live stream tops the bill in Tokyo as Takuma Inoue defends his WBA bantamweight title against undefeated Seiya Tsutsumi. Below we have all the info on how to watch Inoue vs Tsutsumi from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and start times.

The younger brother of Naoya Inoue, one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Takuma is carving out an impressive career of his own. Having won the title in 2023 via a unanimous decision over Liborio Solis, he produced a brutal body shot to stop former IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas in his first defence before outpointing Sho Ishida in May.

Now comes another major test against fellow Japanese fighter Tsutsami. The 28-year-old carries some serious power, with eight of his 11 victories coming by KO. He’s also extremely aggressive, as shown in his last fight when he stopped young Thai prospect Weerawat Noolae in the fourth round. Fighting for a world title for the first time, expect him to make a fast start.

Here's where to watch Inoue vs Tsutsumi boxing live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Inoue vs Tsutsumi Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Sun, Oct 13

Start time: 9am BST / 4am ET

Main event: 12pm BST / 7am ET Best streams ESPN+ (US)

MEGOGO (Ukraine)

Prime Video (Japan)

Use a VPN to watch Inoue vs Tsutsumi from abroad

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Inoue vs Tsutsumi live stream from abroad.

How to watch Inoue vs Tsutsumi in the US

You can watch an Inoue vs Tsutsumi live stream on ESPN+ in the US, with the main event set to get underway at 7am ET / 4am PT.

Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

How to watch Inoue vs Tsutsumi live streams in the UK

The Inoue vs Tsutsumi live stream is being shown on Sky Sports+ in the UK.

Sky Sports+ is a brand-new channel that is included in a full Sky Sports subscription at no extra cost. If you already have a full Sky Sports subscription, which starts at £22 per month, you’re all set! Sky Sports+ will automatically be added to your current Sky experience on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q.

However, if you have a single sports pack subscription, you’ll need to upgrade to the full Sky Sports pack to enjoy Sky Sports+.

How to watch Inoue vs Tsutsumi live streams in Ukraine

Boxing fans in Ukraine are in luck as Inoue vs Tsutsumi live streams will be shown via the streaming service Megogo.

You'll want the Light plan as it includes sports. Better yet, you can get your first 14 days for just 1UAH – around $0.03 or £0.02!

How to watch Inoue vs Tsutsumi online in Japan

Boxing fans in Japan can stream the Inoue fight as part of their regular Amazon Prime subscription. New users get a free 30-day trial.

Prime Japan also has the rights to Monday's card, which features the WBC World Bantamweight Title match between Junto Nakatani (Japan) and Petch Sor Chitpattana (Thailand).

Inoue vs Tsutsumi tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Takuma Inoue Seiya Tsutsumi Nationality Japanese Japanese Date of birth December 26, 1995 December 24, 1995 Height 5' 4" 5' 5" Reach 64" 64.5" Total fights 21 13 Record 20-1 (5 KOs) 11-0-2 (8 KOs)

When does Inoue vs Tsutsumi start? The card begins at 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am BST / 7pm AEDT on Sunday, October 13. The main event ringwalks are set for 7am ET / 4am PT / 12pm BST / 10pm AEDT.

What is the full card for the Inoue vs Tsutsumi live stream? Takuma Inoue vs. Seiya Tsutsumi; For Inoue's WBA bantamweight title Shokichi Iwata vs. Jairo Noriega; For the vacant WBO light flyweight title Seigo Yuri Akui vs. Thananchai Charunphak; For Akui's WBA flyweight title Kenshiro Teraji vs. Cristofer Rosales; For Teraji's WBA and the vacant WBC light flyweight title Ryuga Sato vs. Asato Sato; Bantamweight