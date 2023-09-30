Fiji vs Georgia live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online from anywhere

Watch a free Fiji vs Georgia live stream

Want to watch a free Fiji vs Georgia live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on ITVX. And you can use a VPN to unblock ITVX when traveling abroad. Keep reading for full details on how to watch Fiji vs Georgia wherever you are in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, September 30 Kick-off time: 4.45pm BST / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT / 1.45am AEST Watch free: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

Fiji vs Georgia preview

The 2023 Rugby World Cup's surprise package goes up against one of its more disappointing sides at the Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday, with the impressive Fiji looking to establish their quarter-final qualification against Georgia.

Fiji picked up where they left off with their agonising late comeback against Wales, to play former world champions Australia off the park in their second Pool C game. And after the Wallabies lost again last week, Fiji just need to hold their nerve against Georgia and Portugal to ensure progression to reach the RWC knockouts for the first time since 2007.

They may have only won one game so far in France, but this looks and feels like a Fiji team who could go deep into the tournament. They've already bagged historic wins over Australia and England this year, and it's likely to be an encounter with the latter laying in wait for them in the last eight. This game against Georgia is a chance to consolidate, and they'll be looking for a similar scoreline to when the sides met in Japan four years ago - that day the Pacific Islanders were comfortable 45-10 victors.

With their selection of Premiership- and Top 14-based squad members - not to mention that famous victory over Wales last November - it felt like Georgia would be the side most likely to cause upsets in France this year. But they looked extremely undercooked in their first game against the underwhelming Aussies, before going on to draw against the plucky Portugal last weekend. They were an 80th minute penalty kick away from an ignominious defeat to Os Lobos in a game that they had led 13-0 in the first half. The rebuild starts against Fiji on Saturday, as they continue to stake their claim for a place in the annual Six Nations.

Here's how to watch a FREE Fiji vs Georgia live stream, wherever you are today.

How to watch Fiji vs Georgia: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK – both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 4.45pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch Fiji vs Georgia absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free? Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch Fiji vs Georgia from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a Fiji vs Georgia live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's knowledgeable 24/7 support at hand if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Fiji vs Georgia

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream Fiji vs Georgia in Australia

Although Wallabies games and the final are free to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now, to stream the rest of this year's Rugby World Cup games you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. Kick off is at 1.45am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning - just watch out for the clocks changing!

How to watch Fiji vs Georgia in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your best value option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. The Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. Some games will also be on CNBC, including Fiji vs Georgia. That means you'll also be able to watch this game there if you have it as part of your cable package, or on a streaming service such as Sling TV or FuboTV. If you subscribe to Peacock or any of the other streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT.

How to watch Fiji vs Georgia: live stream in New Zealand

With this game starting at 4.45am Sunday morning, New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it - catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly or monthly passes. Or go for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass with full access to Sky Sport and ESPN until November 3 for a single payment of $89.99.

How to watch Fiji vs Georgia in South Africa