How to watch Ellis online for free: stream new British crime drama

When the leads have dried up, when the evidence is insufficient and when the witnesses refuse to sing, it’s time to call in DCI Ellis (Sharon D. Clarke). Not that the local coppers are too happy about it. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Ellis online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch Ellis online

Also known as Inspector Ellis in North America, the new crime drama shakes up the format, following roving troubleshooter detective DCI Ellis as she and her right-hand man DS Harper (Andrew Gower) travel the country, joining a different local police force to help solve a failing investigation in each feature length episode.

It’s no surprise that the pair frequently get under the skin of the local force, brought in to help solve the cases they were unable to and outsiders in communities the regular beat know inside out. But, as a Black female detective, Ellis is used to having to fight to make her voice heard, and her determination for justice and first-class ability rise above the noise to ensure they get their perp.

With not just a new case, but a new world to delve into every episode, coupled with a refreshingly different choice of lead, Ellis may well be a breath of fresh air in the stuffed Brit-cop genre. So read on for how to watch Ellis online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Ellis for FREE? Viewers in the UK can enjoy a completely FREE stream of Ellis. Just head to Channel 5's streaming service My5. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.

How to watch Ellis from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Ellis, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Ellis from anywhere:

How to watch Inspector Ellis online in the US

In the US, Inspector Ellis, as the show is known in North America, will premiere on Acorn TV on Monday, November 4, with the remaining two episodes landing weekly. A month of the streamer will set you back $7.99, while a year's subscription is $79.99. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Inspector Ellis online in Canada

The show also goes by Inspector Ellis in Canada and will also be available to stream via Acorn TV. Canadians are looking at CA$9.99 per month or CA$99.99 per year to enjoy all Acorn TV has to offer. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Ellis online for FREE in the UK

Brits are the lucky ones, because Ellis is available to stream for FREE on My5. The first episode is set to land on Thursday, October 31, airing on the channel at 8pm GMT. New episodes will air every Thursday at the same time. Brit away from home? Don’t miss out on this gripping crime drama – just use a VPN to unblock Channel 5 and tune in as you would at home.

Can I watch Ellis online in Australia?

While Acorn TV is available in Australia, there's no confirmation just yet on whether Ellis will stream there, or anywhere else.

UK viewer traavelling in Oz? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

What you need to know about Ellis

Ellis trailer

Inspector Ellis Official Trailer | Acorn TV | Premiering November 4 - YouTube Watch On

When is the Ellis release date? Ellis is set to premiere on Thursday, October 31 in the UK, perfect for those who prefer their Halloween viewing a little less spooky. Those in North America will have to wait until the other side of the weekend, with the cop show set to start on Monday, November 4. Full episode schedule can be viewed below.

Ellis episode schedule

Episode 1: Thursday, October 31 (UK) | Monday, November 4 (North America)

Thursday, October 31 (UK) | Monday, November 4 (North America) Episode 2: Thursday, November 7 (UK) | Monday, November 11 (North America)

Thursday, November 7 (UK) | Monday, November 11 (North America) Episode 3: Thursday, November 14 (UK) | Monday, November 18 (North America)

What can we expect from Ellis? The official synopsis from the show's North American home Acorn TV reads: "Each two-hour episode will see Ellis, accompanied by her right-hand man DS Harper, played by Andrew Gower, arrive at a different local police station, where she will have to win over the local detectives and immerse herself in the cases she’s come to solve. As a Black female cop, Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but remains focused on her work as a first-class murder detective, fueled by a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it."

Who is in the cast of Ellis? Sharon D. Clarke as DCI Ellis Andrew Gower as DS Chet Harper Beau Gadsdon as Amy Daire Scully as Rowan Edwards Allison Harding as ACC Leighton